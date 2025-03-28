The fresh capital will be deployed to scale the launch of AI Operator, Hakimo's new autonomous security agent.

Amid rising crime rates, severe security staffing shortages, and increasing false alarms, Hakimo has secured USD 10.5 million in a Series A extension round to accelerate its mission of modernising physical security. The funding was led by existing investor Neotribe Ventures, with continued participation from defy.vc and Firebolt Ventures.

The fresh capital will be deployed to scale the launch of AI Operator, Hakimo's new autonomous security agent. The solution integrates with existing security cameras and hardware to monitor facilities, detect threats in real time, and automatically execute response protocols — mirroring the actions of a human security professional but with greater speed, accuracy, and consistency. Funds will also support expansion across sales, engineering, and customer success teams.

"Hakimo has pioneered a new era of AI-driven security by creating an intelligent AI agent that understands and responds to threats like never before. We're not just automating security—we're redefining it with AI that can recognise and act on any security event and deliver unmatched protection for businesses worldwide," said Sam Joseph, Co-founder and CEO of Hakimo.

Founded in 2020 by Stanford alumni Sam Joseph and John Sainz, Hakimo leverages cutting-edge AI and machine learning to deliver smarter, automated security solutions for enterprises.

Its platform is currently used by leading organisations across sectors such as data centers, critical infrastructure, and corporate campuses. In addition to AI Operator, Hakimo's portfolio includes solutions for alarm prioritisation, tailgating detection, and access control anomaly monitoring.

Looking ahead, Hakimo plans to integrate predictive analytics into AI Operator, enabling systems to prevent incidents before they happen. The company is also exploring partnerships with major hardware providers to broaden the platform's reach.