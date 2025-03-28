Hakimo Raises USD 10.5 Mn Series A Extension to Advance AI-Powered Physical Security Monitoring The fresh capital will be deployed to scale the launch of AI Operator, Hakimo's new autonomous security agent.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sam Joseph, Co-founder and CEO of Hakimo|LinkedIn

Amid rising crime rates, severe security staffing shortages, and increasing false alarms, Hakimo has secured USD 10.5 million in a Series A extension round to accelerate its mission of modernising physical security. The funding was led by existing investor Neotribe Ventures, with continued participation from defy.vc and Firebolt Ventures.

The fresh capital will be deployed to scale the launch of AI Operator, Hakimo's new autonomous security agent. The solution integrates with existing security cameras and hardware to monitor facilities, detect threats in real time, and automatically execute response protocols — mirroring the actions of a human security professional but with greater speed, accuracy, and consistency. Funds will also support expansion across sales, engineering, and customer success teams.

"Hakimo has pioneered a new era of AI-driven security by creating an intelligent AI agent that understands and responds to threats like never before. We're not just automating security—we're redefining it with AI that can recognise and act on any security event and deliver unmatched protection for businesses worldwide," said Sam Joseph, Co-founder and CEO of Hakimo.

Founded in 2020 by Stanford alumni Sam Joseph and John Sainz, Hakimo leverages cutting-edge AI and machine learning to deliver smarter, automated security solutions for enterprises.

Its platform is currently used by leading organisations across sectors such as data centers, critical infrastructure, and corporate campuses. In addition to AI Operator, Hakimo's portfolio includes solutions for alarm prioritisation, tailgating detection, and access control anomaly monitoring.

Looking ahead, Hakimo plans to integrate predictive analytics into AI Operator, enabling systems to prevent incidents before they happen. The company is also exploring partnerships with major hardware providers to broaden the platform's reach.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Pentathlon Ventures Leads USD 2 Mn Funding in OneStack to Modernise Cooperative Banking

With this new funding, OneStack plans to expand into South and East India, targeting an additional 200 banks to achieve a pan-India market share of 20%.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Smallcase Raises USD 50 Mn in Series D Led by Elev8 to Expand Investment Offerings

This marks Elev8's third investment, following its earlier backing of IDfy and Astrotalk.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

If You Talk Like a Leader, You'll Win Like a Leader — How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence

Mastering communication isn't just about talking — it's about connecting, inspiring action and building trust to drive real, lasting change in leadership and innovation.

By Rogers Healy
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

The Importance of Communication

According to Megan and Tom Gibbings, communication is the most important component of their successful veterinary practice. They've found it's what sets them apart, and when there's been a challenge or a sticking point, it boils down to a lapse or failure in communication.

By Emily Washcovick