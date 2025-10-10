The funds are being deployed to introduce 6,000 electric vehicles across multiple cities, with 2,400 already in operation.

Hala Mobility, an electric mobility startup based in Hyderabad, has raised INR 30 crores within six months through its flagship Hala+ FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) model.

The funds are being deployed to introduce 6,000 electric vehicles across multiple cities, with 2,400 already in operation.

The initiative aims to empower Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and micro-entrepreneurs by turning them into profitable EV operators.

Under the Hala+ program, participants receive access to vehicles, financing, insurance, charging and swapping infrastructure, training, and analytics through a single digital platform. Each SHG cluster operates as a small enterprise, managing fleets, drivers, and income streams, while encouraging women-led entrepreneurship and boosting local economies.

The FOCO model allows HNIs and Family Offices to invest directly in EV assets managed by Hala Mobility's professional team. With an internal rate of return of 25.1 percent, each INR 1 crore investment supports over 200 riders, helps offset nearly 400 tons of carbon emissions annually, and contributes to the firm's wider ecosystem, said the company in a statement.

This ecosystem includes Leven for refurbishment, Zyora for recycling, and Energix for battery remanufacturing, promoting a circular economy within the electric mobility sector.

Alongside Hala+, the company also operates Hala One, a FOFO (Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated) model, enabling entrepreneurs to join the network for INR 999 per vehicle each month. Franchise partners receive operational training, access to Cercle OS software, IoT dashboards, and business support tools to ensure consistency and profitability.

Founded in 2020 by Srikanth Reddy, Snehith Reddy Meda, and Anand Pareek, Hala Mobility provides electric two-wheeler rentals and fleet management solutions for delivery and e-commerce sectors.

The company plans to expand Hala+ operations to Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, and Pune, deploying an additional 5,000 EVs.

Hala Mobility's main competitors in India's growing electric mobility market include Yulu, Zypp Electric, and Alt Mobility in the two-wheeler and micro-mobility space, as well as players like EVeez, Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Bounce in related segments.