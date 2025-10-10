Hala Mobility Raises INR 30 Cr Under FOCO Model The funds are being deployed to introduce 6,000 electric vehicles across multiple cities, with 2,400 already in operation.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Srikanth Reddy Kalakonda, Founder & CEO of Hala Mobility | LinkedIn

Hala Mobility, an electric mobility startup based in Hyderabad, has raised INR 30 crores within six months through its flagship Hala+ FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) model.

The funds are being deployed to introduce 6,000 electric vehicles across multiple cities, with 2,400 already in operation.

The initiative aims to empower Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and micro-entrepreneurs by turning them into profitable EV operators.

Under the Hala+ program, participants receive access to vehicles, financing, insurance, charging and swapping infrastructure, training, and analytics through a single digital platform. Each SHG cluster operates as a small enterprise, managing fleets, drivers, and income streams, while encouraging women-led entrepreneurship and boosting local economies.

The FOCO model allows HNIs and Family Offices to invest directly in EV assets managed by Hala Mobility's professional team. With an internal rate of return of 25.1 percent, each INR 1 crore investment supports over 200 riders, helps offset nearly 400 tons of carbon emissions annually, and contributes to the firm's wider ecosystem, said the company in a statement.

This ecosystem includes Leven for refurbishment, Zyora for recycling, and Energix for battery remanufacturing, promoting a circular economy within the electric mobility sector.

Alongside Hala+, the company also operates Hala One, a FOFO (Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated) model, enabling entrepreneurs to join the network for INR 999 per vehicle each month. Franchise partners receive operational training, access to Cercle OS software, IoT dashboards, and business support tools to ensure consistency and profitability.

Founded in 2020 by Srikanth Reddy, Snehith Reddy Meda, and Anand Pareek, Hala Mobility provides electric two-wheeler rentals and fleet management solutions for delivery and e-commerce sectors.

The company plans to expand Hala+ operations to Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, and Pune, deploying an additional 5,000 EVs.

Hala Mobility's main competitors in India's growing electric mobility market include Yulu, Zypp Electric, and Alt Mobility in the two-wheeler and micro-mobility space, as well as players like EVeez, Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Bounce in related segments.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship at Scale: Lessons in Building a House of Brands

Ananth Narayanan's three lessons: choose niche markets, think global from day one, and use technology wisely.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Buying / Investing in Business

Why I Bought a Business Instead of Starting One — And Why More Smart Professionals Are Doing the Same

Why acquisition beats startups for speed, stability and long-term returns for experienced professionals.

By Lisa Piercey
Growth Strategies

This Stalwart Does Not Want His Sons To Carry Forward His Legacy

Here's the turnaround man, T T Jagannathan, on what made him join the family business and why he doesn't want his sons to carry forward the legacy.

By Punita Sabharwal
News and Trends

Aavishkaar Partners with Jamwant Ventures to Launch INR 500 Cr Defence-Deeptech Fund

Jamwant Ventures Fund 2 will back 20-25 early-to-growth stage defence and deeptech startups, offering USD 1-5 million per investment, with 15-20% reserved for follow-on funding.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Triton Valves Eyes Rs 1,000 Cr Revenue in the Next 3-5 Years

Over the last 5 years (2020-25), Triton achieved a robust CAGR of 21.3 per cent, more than doubling its revenue from INR 229.63 crore to INR 488.37 crore.

By Ayushman Baruah