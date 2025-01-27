In FY24, Dressfolk achieved nearly 200 per cent growth, supported by a network of over 800 weavers and 120 artisans across six Indian states.

In a move to boost India's burgeoning handloom sector, Dressfolk, a handloom clothing brand, has raised fresh funding. The round was led by Eternal Capital and included participation from other D2C entrepreneurs such as Ghazal Alagh, founder of Mamaearth, and Dhruv Koli, founder of Boba Bhai. Additional contributions came from Nobody Ventures, Eagle Wings Ventures, 3 Peaks Ventures, and existing investors like All In Capital, Sidhant Keshwani of Libas, and Vidur Kataria of Master Chow.

Founded by Nitin Mehrotra, Dressfolk aims to preserve and promote India's artisanal heritage through stylish, comfortable handloom clothing. Speaking on the funding, Mehrotra emphasized the brand's commitment to broadening its offerings beyond sarees to cater to a growing demand for contemporary Indian wear. "Wearing authentic handlooms and craftsmanship is a matter of pride for the people and the newly raised funds will enable us to rapidly expand our offerings beyond sarees and build a broader portfolio of contemporary Indian wear," he said.

Dressfolk has carved a niche in the handloom fashion space by targeting individuals over 25 who seek high-quality, natural, handwoven fabrics. While fast fashion dominates much of the market, Dressfolk has scaled its distribution through its website and e-commerce platforms like Aza Fashions, Nykaa, and Myntra. Additionally, the brand regularly hosts pop-up events across India, allowing customers to engage with its offerings firsthand.

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, managing partner at Eternal Capital, expressed his belief in the brand, citing its focus on artisanal heritage and Mehrotra's expertise as factors that set Dressfolk apart.

The brand's growth figures further underscore its potential. In FY24, Dressfolk achieved nearly 200 per cent growth, supported by a network of over 800 weavers and 120 artisans across six Indian states. It now aims to take Indian handlooms to the global stage by launching an international website, tapping into a growing global appreciation for sustainable and ethically crafted fashion.

India's ethnic wear market remains a dominant force in women's fashion, accounting for 71 per cent of the segment despite competition from global giants like Zara and H&M.