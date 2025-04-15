As a wholly owned subsidiary of TapFin, GoGreen Capital will provide customised lending solutions to empower startups, MSMEs, fleet operators, and commercial businesses in the clean mobility, solar, and battery circularity sectors.

In a strategic move to bolster India's clean energy transition, TapFin, a tech-enabled sustainability platform, has launched GoGreen Capital, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) dedicated to sustainable financing.

Founded by Aditya Singh, Pramod Marar, and Terniza Berry, TapFin has established itself as a key player in enabling sustainable business transitions. With GoGreen Capital, the company aims to address a crucial gap in India's green economy: affordable and tailored financial solutions for sustainability-led enterprises.

"Access to affordable capital remains a significant challenge for businesses looking to adopt clean technologies," said Pramod Marar, MD and CEO of GoGreen Capital. "We aim to fill this crucial gap by offering flexible lending models that reflect the realities of the clean mobility and renewable energy sectors. By empowering businesses with accessible financial support, we are enabling them to scale effectively while advancing India's green economy."

GoGreen Capital will provide commercial asset loans, business loans, and leasing products that are tailored to the financial dynamics of the green sector. These offerings will be informed by non-traditional insights such as vehicle usage patterns, battery analytics, and supply chain dynamics—enabled by TapFin Hub, the company's proprietary digital platform. TapFin Hub allows ecosystem participants access to financing, battery and vehicle management, analytics, and marketplace solutions, driving faster and more efficient adoption of clean technologies.

"GoGreen Capital is an extension of TapFin's mission to empower businesses with technology and financial solutions that drive meaningful change," said Aditya Singh, CEO of TapFin. "We aim to unlock capital for enterprises embracing electric vehicles, solar energy, and circular battery ecosystems, and contribute to India's journey toward a cleaner, more resilient economy."

Led by a team with over four decades of collective experience in finance and sustainability, GoGreen Capital plans to collaborate with financial institutions and fintech platforms to scale green lending, including co-lending opportunities across Tier II and Tier III cities.

With GoGreen Capital, TapFin reinforces its commitment to driving a sustainable future by making capital more accessible for businesses committed to India's green transformation.