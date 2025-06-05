Handpickd Raises INR 21.7 Cr Funding Led by Genesia Ventures, Nitin Gupta The startup has already received INR 10.16 crore, with the rest expected shortly.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anant Goel, Handpickd

Fresh farm produce startup Handpickd (formerly Sorted) has secured INR 21.7 crore (approximately USD 2.5 million) in an extended seed round led by Genesia Ventures and Nitin Gupta, alongside participation from BEENEXT, Stargazer Ventures, Eximius Ventures, and Sunrise Sunset Family Trust, among others.

As per regulatory filings accessed in March 2025 from the Registrar of Companies, Handpickd's board approved the issuance of 10,547 Series Seed B CCPS at a price of INR 20,566 per share. Nitin Gupta, via GG Enterprises, invested INR 6.48 crore, with Genesia Ventures adding INR 6 crore.

BEENEXT followed with INR 2.16 crore, and the Sunrise Sunset Family Office pledged INR 2 crore. Other contributors include Infinyte Club Angel Fund, Stargazer Ventures, Eximius Ventures, and Ankit Agarwal.

The startup has already received INR 10.16 crore, with the rest expected shortly. According to estimates by Entrackr, the Blume Ventures-backed Handpickd is now valued at around INR 300 crore (USD 35 million).

Founded by Anant Goel, Nitin Gupta, and Sahil Madan, Handpickd operates on a B2B2C model, sourcing fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farmers and local vendors. The startup utilises a tech-enabled supply chain and a network of micro-entrepreneurs to streamline last-mile delivery.

According to data from TheKredible, Handpickd has raised around USD 9 million to date, with investors including Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. The company saw a 2.3X growth in operating revenue, reaching INR 17.5 crore in FY24 from INR 7.4 crore in FY23, while keeping its losses steady at INR 2.1 crore.

Handpickd competes with other agri-tech startups like Otipy, Fraazo, Deep Rooted, and celebrity-backed Pluckk.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

McKinsey Is Using AI to Create PowerPoints and Take Over Junior Employee Tasks: 'Technology Could Do That'

Over 75% of McKinsey employees now use the internal AI tool Lilli, which safely handles confidential information.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

True Diamond Bags INR 26 Cr from India Quotient, Titan Capital, and Huddle Ventures

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate the Mumbai-based brand's omnichannel growth, particularly focusing on expanding offline retail presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

LoanTap Raises INR 74 Cr to Expand MSME Supply Chain Financing

The pre-Series C round was led by July Ventures with support from existing investors, and INR 20 crore was additionally raised through venture debt.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

The CEO of Google's AI Initiative Is Worried About 2 Things, and Neither Is AI Replacing Jobs

Nobel Prize Winner and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says he has some concerns about artificial intelligence.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Syfe Raises USD 80 Mn in Series C Funding, Focuses on India Tech Expansion

The company recently acquired Selfwealth, a well-established Australian online investment platform, to further solidify its presence in the region.

By Entrepreneur Staff