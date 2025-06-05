The startup has already received INR 10.16 crore, with the rest expected shortly.

Fresh farm produce startup Handpickd (formerly Sorted) has secured INR 21.7 crore (approximately USD 2.5 million) in an extended seed round led by Genesia Ventures and Nitin Gupta, alongside participation from BEENEXT, Stargazer Ventures, Eximius Ventures, and Sunrise Sunset Family Trust, among others.

As per regulatory filings accessed in March 2025 from the Registrar of Companies, Handpickd's board approved the issuance of 10,547 Series Seed B CCPS at a price of INR 20,566 per share. Nitin Gupta, via GG Enterprises, invested INR 6.48 crore, with Genesia Ventures adding INR 6 crore.

BEENEXT followed with INR 2.16 crore, and the Sunrise Sunset Family Office pledged INR 2 crore. Other contributors include Infinyte Club Angel Fund, Stargazer Ventures, Eximius Ventures, and Ankit Agarwal.

The startup has already received INR 10.16 crore, with the rest expected shortly. According to estimates by Entrackr, the Blume Ventures-backed Handpickd is now valued at around INR 300 crore (USD 35 million).

Founded by Anant Goel, Nitin Gupta, and Sahil Madan, Handpickd operates on a B2B2C model, sourcing fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farmers and local vendors. The startup utilises a tech-enabled supply chain and a network of micro-entrepreneurs to streamline last-mile delivery.

According to data from TheKredible, Handpickd has raised around USD 9 million to date, with investors including Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. The company saw a 2.3X growth in operating revenue, reaching INR 17.5 crore in FY24 from INR 7.4 crore in FY23, while keeping its losses steady at INR 2.1 crore.

Handpickd competes with other agri-tech startups like Otipy, Fraazo, Deep Rooted, and celebrity-backed Pluckk.