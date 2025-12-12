Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rajinikanth defies all trends and time frames by being a one-in-a-million star. A man who has stayed with us through life experience, a series of movie making changes and a variety of box office experiences, as well as a major impact on changing perceptions of cinema. He is a man whose life has moved beyond the microscope of film to become one of a deeper connection to humanity. That may be why he is more than "relevant" - Rajinikanth is truly timeless.

Stardom from Humility, Not Hype

Rajinikanth's rise to stardom began when he was a bus conductor in Bengaluru named Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, where he interacted with each and every passenger in a nurturing manner that has remained with him for over three decades. You can find out all the wonderful stories that people have about him after they have interacted with him, but the most common story you will hear is that he remains 'humble'.

The numerous experiences shared by those behind-the-scenes who worked with Rajinikanth attest to his extraordinary character and the way he worked with others. One junior artist recalls how Rajinikanth insisted he sit next to him while they ate lunch; no one eats alone on my set. Another lighting technician remembers how the superstar would wait until he finished adjusting a light so that Thalaiva could enter the frame when the team was ready.

These gestures were not chosen as a strategy to get likes or followers on social media; they were examples of someone whose success did not change him as a person.

Grounded Through Simplicity...

As a superstar, many people assume their success should be flaunted off publicly. In stark contrast, this is not what Rajinikanth has done. In addition to the movies, he wears only simple clothes (cotton shirts/slippers), lives a very simple lifestyle (in Chennai), and meditates every morning. He preaches detachment from worldly possessions and fame, along with all of the attachment that goes with being a celebrity.

While so many in today's society strive to project a specific figure, Rajinikanth continues to thrive through being who he is. He does not feel the need for his success to be evident through some form of props; rather, he simply is a superstar. His simplicity is not an easy choice; it is a way of living that keeps him grounded, relatable, and hugely respected.

The actor has maintained his popularity for several years. The success of his brand is attributed to its enduring quality of being built on trust. He has not often made irresponsible statements, nor used controversy to financially benefit from, nor mislead people about what type of person he is. People have faith in him, not because of any particular perfect quality of his but simply due to his unwavering dedication to his art over the years.

People will listen to what he has to say. When he expresses an opinion about something or supports something, it is very well thought out and intentional. When he decides to produce a film, audiences are going to believe that film will at least show honesty and sincerity, even if the film may not do very well at the box office.

Trust is one of the most undervalued currencies in the public's view, and Rajinikanth has established the same degree of trust within the public's opinion for nearly five decades. Because children who watched him perform in the 1980s brought their children to see him perform in 2000 and 2010. The Rajinikanth phenomenon transcends the limitations of 'going viral' to become what we now understand as generational.

The growing loyalty to Rajinikanth's brand over the years is based on his fans feeling familiar with, proud of, and a part of him. To many Indians, especially Tamils, he is more than a star. He is a symbol of perseverance, humility, and optimism. His story is a representation of the journey to success and maintaining a sense of humanity while finding success, and being able to return from it over and over.

The Timelessness of a Person Who Was Never Chased It

Thalaiva never chased timelessness. He never tried to be an icon. He just chose to live consciously and work with gratitude and treat all people with dignity. The rest, including fame, fans, and phenomenon, was a natural byproduct. Hence the greatest truth about him is that he is not timeless because the movies made him bigger than life but it is priceless because humanity created a legacy for him.

As Rajinikanth turns another year older today, we at Entrepreneur India wishes him a healthy life ahead and appreciate his contribution to cinema.

May his birthday be extraordinary as he continues to create a legacy quietly, gracefully, and with integrity.

Happy Birthday Thalaiva.

May your life inspire future generations to lead with a heart, work with intent, and live with the same simplicity that makes you timeless.