The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced Harsha Vardhan Agarwal as the President-Elect of the country's oldest and largest industry association. Agarwal, currently FICCI's senior vice president, will officially take on the role after the conclusion of FICCI's 97th annual general meeting on November 21 in New Delhi, succeeding Dr. Anish Shah.

Agarwal, a second-generation business leader, is at the helm of Emami Group, a $3.1 billion diversified conglomerate best known for its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm, Emami Limited. As vice chairman and managing director of Emami Limited, Agarwal has been instrumental in steering the company to success in the FMCG sector, known for brands like Fair and Handsome, Navratna, and BoroPlus.

Acknowledged as one of India's dynamic young business leaders, Agarwal was featured in the prestigious FORTY UNDER 40 list by ET and Spencer Stuart in 2016. This recognition underscored his vision and effectiveness in driving business growth and innovation in a highly competitive market. As part of the Emami Group's strategic think-tank, he has played a key role in shaping the company's long-term plans and enhancing its market competitiveness.

FICCI's President-Elect brings to the table an impressive repertoire of cross-functional expertise and strategic foresight. Founded in 1927, FICCI has consistently been a leading voice for Indian industry, representing diverse sectors and playing a pivotal role in India's economic policy formation. As President, Agarwal's priorities will likely include fostering innovation, supporting MSMEs, and promoting sustainability in alignment with India's broader economic ambitions.

The 97th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi will mark a transition in leadership and a renewed focus on addressing pressing industry challenges. Agarwal's extensive experience and strategic insights make him well-positioned to guide FICCI into its next chapter, fostering growth and resilience across India's business ecosystem.