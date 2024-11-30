The INR 3,647-crore initiative will receive INR 2,498 crore in World Bank loans, with the state government contributing INR 1,066 crore and an additional INR 83 crore as a grant

Haryana is set to establish a Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre with support from the World Bank, positioning the state as a hub for AI research, innovation, and modern skill development. The announcement was made following a meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and World Bank representatives on Friday. The initiative aligns with the state government's manifesto commitment to making Haryana a global education and technology leader.

Chief Minister Saini said,"The Global AI Centre will equip our youth with cutting-edge skills, boost technological innovation, and drive the growth of Haryana's digital economy."

World Bank's Country Director for India, Auguste Koume, echoed this optimism. "Haryana's proximity to Delhi and its strong investment appeal make it a strategic location for such a transformative initiative," Koume said.

Beyond AI, the meeting explored other collaborative opportunities, including Haryana's ambitious river interlinking project. The initiative aims to enhance irrigation facilities and rejuvenate water bodies through the Amrit Sarover Scheme, ensuring better water management and agricultural productivity.

"This collaboration with the World Bank will address water challenges and ensure long-term sustainability of Haryana's resources," Chief Minister Saini said, adding that a team from Haryana will visit Gujarat to study its successful river interlinking model.

The discussions also included the Haryana Clean Air Project, aimed at addressing urban pollution and promoting sustainable development. The INR 3,647-crore initiative will receive INR 2,498 crore in World Bank loans, with the state government contributing INR 1,066 crore and an additional INR 83 crore as a grant.

The funds will support pollution control measures, cleaner technologies, and sustainable urban planning. "These efforts will improve air quality, enhance urban living standards, and cement Haryana's role as a leader in environmental sustainability," Saini said.

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, who attended the meeting, expressed confidence in the state's developmental vision.

"This approach will not only attract investment but also lay a strong foundation for Haryana's socio-economic growth," Singh said.