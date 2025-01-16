With a career spanning over two decades, Zahid brings invaluable experience from diverse industries, including Fintech, BFSI, FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Automobiles.

hBits, a platform for investing in commercial real estate, has appointed Zahid Gawandi as its Director – Brand & Marketing. This move comes on the heels of the company's recent INR 40 crore fundraise and aims to drive the next phase of growth, leveraging Zahid's extensive expertise in brand transformation and market expansion.

His background includes leadership roles at global advertising brand Dentsu and Hakuhodo, where he honed a deep understanding of international marketing practices. Most recently, Zahid served as Vice President and Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at SBI Securities Ltd, where he led a successful rebranding initiative.

He has also worked on scaling iconic brands such as Reliance Money and crafted growth strategies for GMoney, Spice Group, and Destimoney Group.

Shiv Parekh, Founder and CEO of hBits, said, "With our recent INR 40 crore fundraise, hBits is poised for exponential growth. Zahid's strategic vision and expertise in brand building will be instrumental in positioning hBits as the preferred platform for fractional ownership in premium commercial real estate."

Samir Bhandari, Co-founder of hBits, added, "Zahid's broad experience in BFSI, understanding of global marketing dynamics, and ability to inspire teams make him an invaluable asset. His marketing acumen will propel hBits toward greater success."

Beyond his corporate prowess, Zahid is a recognised speaker and faculty at leading business schools, sharing his knowledge on brand strategy and digital marketing. He is also a respected jury member for prestigious marketing awards, underscoring his reputation as a thought leader in the industry.

At hBits, Zahid will lead the development and execution of integrated marketing strategies, with a focus on amplifying product narratives, driving client acquisition, and enhancing investor engagement through innovative digital campaigns and cross-functional collaboration.

Founded in 2018, hBits is redefining real estate investments with its fractional ownership platform, enabling investments in Grade-A commercial properties starting at INR 10 lakhs. With over 100,000 registered users and a proven track record of delivering strong returns, hBits is setting new benchmarks in the sector.