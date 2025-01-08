The Mumbai-based platform plans to utilise the funds to enhance its AI-powered platform, expand geographically, and offer curated, high-value investment opportunities.

Commercial real estate investment platform, hBits, has successfully raised INR 40 crore in its Series A funding round. The investment comes from Capricon Realty Private Limited, a Thackersey Group entity, marking a pivotal step in hBits' mission to revolutionise access to Grade-A commercial real estate.

The funding aligns with the platform's strategic focus on leveraging SEBI's new Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM REIT) regulations. These guidelines aim to democratise investments in premium commercial real estate, making it accessible to both individual and institutional investors. hBits plans to utilise the funds to enhance its AI-powered platform, expand geographically, and offer curated, high-value investment opportunities.

The Thackersey Group, with a rich 150-year heritage, has been a cornerstone of Mumbai's business and real estate landscape. Renowned for iconic projects like Raheja Vivarea and Rustomjee Crown, the group's backing of hBits signals a unique convergence of traditional excellence and technological innovation.

Raoul Thackersey of the Thackersey Group shared his thoughts on the partnershi, "We are excited to partner with Shiv and the visionary team at hBits. SM REITs hold the potential to democratise Grade-A commercial real estate, much like mutual funds did for equities. With our legacy of over 150 years, we look forward to supporting hBits in reshaping real estate investments in India."

Founded in 2018 by Shiv Parekh and headquartered in Mumbai, hBits is often referred to as the "stock market of real estate." The platform enables investments in premium commercial properties with a minimum ticket size of INR 10 lakh. Offering an average rental yield of up to 10% and an IRR of up to 18%, hBits provides an attractive blend of stability and growth.

To date, hBits claims to have facilitated investments in 16 properties, amassed over 100,000 registered users, and achieved exits with an industry-best IRR of 17.54%. Its AI-driven technology evaluates market trends, reduces risks, and enhances user experiences, ensuring optimal returns for investors.

Shiv Parekh, Founder and CEO, highlighted the transformative potential of SM REITs:

"This is the mutual fund moment for real estate. SM REITs will make Grade-A commercial properties accessible, structured, and transparent."

Parekh further added, "Partnering with the Thackersey Group is a remarkable milestone for us. Their 150-year-old legacy of building enduring businesses and their strategic insights will be invaluable as we scale. Combining their expertise with our AI-driven platform and passionate team, we aim to create a sustainable, long-term enterprise that transforms real estate investment in India."

hBits aims to triple its Assets Under Management (AUM) to INR 1,500 crore by FY 2025, driven by SM REIT offerings targeting key commercial hubs across India.