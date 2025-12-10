HDFC Bank Group Concludes Tech Innovators 2025, Announces 10 Winning Startups Special recognitions were awarded to Richa Hukumchand of Pramatra Space Technology and Gouthami T S of Aquaairx Autonomous Systems.

HDFC Tech Innovators 2025

HDFC Bank Group has concluded the fourth edition of HDFC Tech Innovators 2025, announcing 10 winning startups across 6 sectors along with 2 special recognitions for emerging women founders.

The event was organised by HDFC Bank, HDFC Capital and HDFC AMC, with support from other group companies such as HDFC Life, HDFC Ergo, HDFC Securities and HDB Financial Services.

The 2025 edition received applications from more than 1,600 startups representing over 290 cities across India. According to the organisers, the programme aims to strengthen the country's expanding startup ecosystem by identifying promising early stage ventures and offering opportunities for collaboration with different HDFC Group companies.

HDFC Tech Innovators provides a platform for recognition and encourages group businesses to explore joint development of products and solutions. The organisers highlighted that past editions have helped support several young companies.

Earlier this year, HDFC Bank invested in QNu Labs, which works on quantum safe cybersecurity and had been recognised at the 2024 edition of the initiative. Through its CSR programme Parivartan, the bank also supports startups by working with incubators across India.

Ashish Parthasarthy, Group Head – Branch Banking, Payments, Treasury, Liability Products, Marketing, Virtual Channels and Infrastructure at HDFC Bank, said, "Our StartUp BuildUp programme offerings are truly unique, ranging from a customised current account to health group cover for a minimum of 7 people, commercial cards and value added services that support regulatory reportings and filings on FDI and ODI transactions."

Navneet Munot, MD and CEO of HDFC AMC, noted, "Innovation today is transforming every dimension of human progress from finance and healthcare to deep tech, space technology and frontier sciences. At HDFC Bank Group, we see ourselves as long term partners in India's innovation journey, supporting those who push boundaries and expand possibilities."

For the first time, the programme added a defence and space tech category and introduced a special award for women entrepreneurs.

The winners were NewSpace Research and Technologies, Enlite Research, PadCare Labs, OrbitAID Aerospace, Wankel Energy Systems, Mindweave Transformers, Dvara E Registry, Navana Tech, Hecta Proptech and Tech UniApps. Special recognitions were awarded to Richa Hukumchand of Pramatra Space Technology and Gouthami T S of Aquaairx Autonomous Systems.

The winners will receive mentorship from senior leaders of HDFC Bank Group for 12 months. The initiative was supported by agencies such as DPIIT, MeitY Startup Hub and IN SPACe.
