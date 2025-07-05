HDFC Bank Reports 16.4% Jump in Deposits in June Quarter Period-end deposits stood at INR 27,640 billion as of June 30, 2025, a 16.2 per cent increase from INR 23,791 billion a year earlier and 1.8 per cent growth over INR 27,147 billion as of March 31, 2025.

HDFC bank posted steady growth in both advances and deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with key metrics reflecting sustained lending momentum and a robust deposit inflow, according to a regulatory filing.

Average advances under management stood at INR 27,423 billion in the June 2025 quarter, marking an 8.3 per cent increase from INR 25,327 billion a year earlier and a 1.7 per cent rise from INR 26,955 billion in the previous quarter. The period-end advances under management reached INR 27,820 billion as of June 30, up 8.0 per cent year-on-year and 0.3 per cent sequentially.

Gross advances at the end of the quarter were INR 26,530 billion, a year-on-year rise of 6.7 per cent from INR 24,869 billion. During the same period, HDFC bank securitised or assigned loans worth INR 33 billion as part of a strategic move to manage risk and liquidity more efficiently.

On the deposit side, average deposits for the June 2025 quarter were INR 26,580 billion, reflecting a 16.4 per cent increase from INR 22,831 billion in the corresponding period last year and a 5.1 per cent rise over INR 25,280 billion reported in the March 2025 quarter.

The breakdown of deposit growth shows a continued shift towards time deposits. Average time deposits grew 22.1 per cent year-on-year to INR 17,976 billion, and rose 5.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter. In contrast, average CASA (current and savings account) deposits rose 6.1 per cent to INR 8,604 billion from INR 8,106 billion a year earlier, and were up 3.8 per cent from INR 8,289 billion in March.

Period-end deposits stood at INR 27,640 billion as of June 30, 2025, a 16.2 per cent increase from INR 23,791 billion a year earlier and 1.8 per cent growth over INR 27,147 billion as of March 31, 2025. Period-end time deposits rose sharply to INR 18,270 billion, up 20.6 per cent year-on-year and 3.2 per cent over the previous quarter. CASA deposits at period end were INR 9,370 billion, an 8.5 per cent annual increase, though slightly down—by 0.8 per cent—from the March 2025 quarter.

The data indicates a continued preference among depositors for fixed returns amid evolving rate dynamics, even as the bank maintains steady growth in its lending book. The mixed trend in CASA deposits suggests a competitive retail deposit environment.
