The partnership brings together the combined strengths of HDFC Capital, Brigade Enterprises and Gruhas Proptech to identify and scale technology driven ideas for the real estate sector.

HDFC Capital has announced a strategic partnership with Brigade Enterprises Limited and Gruhas Proptech LLP, marking a significant move in India's growing proptech and sustainability ecosystem.

As part of the collaboration, HDFC Capital has also taken a minority stake in Zoiros Projects Private Limited and committed INR 20 crore to the Earth Fund.

The Earth Fund, anchored by Brigade Group and Gruhas, is a venture platform focused on proptech and climate forward real estate. It backs early stage startups developing built environment solutions and supports them with developer networks, industry knowledge and real world deployment opportunities.

Abhijeet Pai, GP at Earth Fund, said, "The built world is on the verge of a major shift as AI, evolving consumer expectations and new health demands reshape how we design, build and live in our spaces. With HDFC Capital's partnership, Earth Fund is further energised to back entrepreneurs reimagining infrastructure, housing and construction in smarter, sustainable and impactful ways."

HDFC Capital, the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, manages four SEBI registered Category II Alternative Investment Funds that form a USD 4.5 billion platform focused on affordable and mid income housing.

Vipul Roongta, CEO of HDFC Capital, and Manish Agarwal, Associate Principal for Investments and Strategy, said, "India has a vibrant start up ecosystem creating innovations that enhance efficiencies across the built environment. Our partnership with Earth Fund is a natural extension of this commitment."