Healing Hands Clinic Announces Funding from L Catterton

Healing Hands Clinic, a proctology-focused specialist clinic chain in India, has announced that it has secured an investment from L Catterton, a global consumer-focused investment firm.

A press release said that the transaction marks the beginning of a partnership between Healing Hands and L Catterton that will enable the clinic chain to expand across the country and make high-quality anorectal care accessible nationwide.

Healing Hands was set up by Dr Ashwin Porwal, Dr Snehal Porwal, and Roshan Porwal 12 years ago to build a proctology institution dedicated to addressing all stages of anorectal conditions.

"Healing Hands is transforming the way anorectal care is delivered in India, redefining the way proctology services are provided and uplifting patients' experiences," said L Catterton India Executive Chairman Sanjiv Mehta. "We are glad to be able to support its continued work to provide compassionate and effective anorectal care nationwide."

L Catterton Partner and Co-Head of India, Anjana Sasidharan, said, "Healing Hands is the only proctology-focused specialist clinic chain with a significant presence across India and has gained a reputation for delivering superior patient outcomes. This focus on quality anorectal care has enabled it to scale up from a single clinic in Pune in 2013 to a network of 36 clinics spanning 14 cities in the country currently, while being bootstrapped."

Healing Hands Co-Founders Dr Ashwin Porwal and Dr. Snehal Porwal said in a joint statement, "Partnering with L Catterton is a key milestone in our journey to build India's most trusted name in anorectal care. The firm's values align with ours and it has strong operating capabilities, making it an ideal partner who we are pleased to welcome as Healing Hands' only external investor. We look forward to leveraging its global experience and expertise in the consumer healthcare space to further expand our network of clinics, deliver a consistently high quality of care, and broaden access to our plant-based solutions in order to better serve patients."

Healing Hands Co-Founder and Director Roshan Porwal added, "This partnership is designed not only to accelerate our expansion, but primarily to amplify our purpose. With L Catterton's strategic guidance and our proven clinical excellence, we aim to make quality anorectal care accessible to every Indian city".

Current and past investments from L Catterton in the space include ClearChoice, Espaçolaser, Femme – Laboratório da Mulher, Functionalab, FYidoctors, Ideal Image, OdontoCompany, PatientPoint Health Technologies, and Thorne HealthTech.