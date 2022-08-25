HealthAssure Raises INR 500 Million In Pre-Series B Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

HealthAssure, a healthtech company aggregating primary health care services and OPD insurance, has raised INR 500 million in a pre-Series B funding round led by Rajiv Dadlani Group. The round also saw participation from Blume Ventures, Leo Capital, reputed family offices and marquee investors. The fund raised will be used to enhance the product, strengthen distribution, sharpen their OPD insurance network and invest in futuristic primary healthcare technology.

"Raising our largest round yet in such difficult market conditions, displays the confidence which our existing and new investors have in our unique business model and the potential of the large healthcare market ripe for disruption. This motivates us to build further on our assets, capitalize on the opportunity and solidify our leadership position in the market. We would like to thank our newest backers and Blume for being our fulfilling startup journey," said Varun Gera, founder and CEO, HealthAssure.

HealthAssure has been the first-to-market to launch innovative insurance-underwritten OPD products, has a large existing business portfolio and doubled its revenues on Y-o-Y basis. The platform is targeting a massive $40 billion OPD and insurance market in India by productizing the largest HMO ecosystem of primary care it has built over the 10 years across 1200 cities. They are also aiming to reach 10 times of its current revenue within the next 3 years, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We have tracked HealthAssure's impressive growth journey for a while. The HealthAssure team has a strong pedigree and rich experience and having built a strong foundation, they are well poised to be a leading brand in the healthtech and insuretech industry. We are very excited to partner as long-term investors, and support them in their journey," said Rajiv Dadlani, from the Family Office of Rajiv Dadlani Group.

HealthAssure is a primary healthcare aggregator with an objective to offer people all over the country, an easy access to some of the top health care facilities.