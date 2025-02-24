As part of the deal, KKR will purchase up to 54 per cent of HCG's equity from CVC Asia V at a price of INR 445 per share.

Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG), one of India's largest oncology-focused healthcare organizations, has announced a transformative partnership with KKR, a global investment firm. Under the definitive agreements signed with CVC, a global private markets manager, KKR will acquire a majority stake in HCG for $400 million (approximately INR 3,465 crore), positioning itself as the largest shareholder and assuming sole control of the company's operationsm, as per a regulatory filing.

As part of the deal, KKR will purchase up to 54 per cent of HCG's equity from CVC Asia V at a price of INR 445 per share. Additionally, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) takeover regulations, KKR will launch an open offer to acquire additional shares from public stakeholders. Upon completion, KKR's ownership is expected to range between 54 per cent and 77 per cent.

Akshay Tanna, partner and head of India private equity at KKR, emphasized the importance of the investment, stating, "HCG is a pioneer in cancer care in India and has established itself as an important healthcare provider in the country for the past three decades. As healthcare remains a key focus for KKR, we are committed to strengthening HCG's offerings and advancing medical infrastructure to ensure more patients receive quality oncology treatment."

Dr. BS Ajaikumar, founder of HCG, will transition into the role of non-executive chairman, where he will focus on driving clinical excellence, academic advancements, and research initiatives. Expressing gratitude to CVC for its past support, Dr. Ajaikumar welcomed KKR's involvement. "Patient well-being and clinical innovation have always been our priorities. I am delighted to welcome KKR, with their investment and operational expertise in healthcare in India and globally, as a majority shareholder in HCG," he said.

CVC, which played a crucial role in HCG's growth, acknowledged the success of its partnership with the company. Siddharth Patel, managing partner at CVC, remarked, "We are proud to have supported HCG's transformation at a critical juncture in time to build it into one of India's leading healthcare organizations and the delivery of high quality care to many patients over the years."

KKR's investment is part of its broader commitment to the Indian healthcare sector. Previous investments include Baby Memorial Hospital, Healthium, Infinx, Max Healthcare, JB Pharmaceuticals, and Gland Pharma. The transaction is anticipated to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary regulatory approvals.