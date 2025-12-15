Healthium Medtech Acquires Controlling Stake in Paramount Surgimed Ltd As part of the transaction, Paramount's non surgical businesses, including its lifestyle and hygiene operations, will be separated before completion of the deal and will continue to be owned by the Grover family.

By Entrepreneur Staff

[L-R] Anish Bafna (CEO & MD of Healthium Medtech) and Shaily Grover (Managing Director of Paramount Surgimed)

Healthium Medtech has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Paramount Surgimed Ltd, a manufacturer and exporter of surgical blades, scalpels and dermal biopsy products.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Healthium's position in the high precision surgical consumables segment. As part of the transaction, Paramount's non surgical businesses, including its lifestyle and hygiene operations, will be separated before completion of the deal and will continue to be owned by the Grover family.

Healthium Medtech operates across surgical, post surgical, advanced wound care, arthroscopy and infection prevention segments. The inclusion of Paramount's product portfolio is expected to add depth to Healthium's existing surgical consumables range. The companies believe that the alignment of their product categories will allow them to address overlapping customer needs with a broader and more integrated offering.

Paramount Surgimed brings over 30 years of experience in specialised manufacturing of precision surgical devices. More than 95 percent of its revenue comes from exports, with products supplied to over 300 original equipment and branded customers across more than 100 countries. The company holds a wide range of international product registrations, including approvals under EU MDR and US FDA frameworks. It manufactures over 250 million devices annually, placing it among the larger manufacturers in its category.

Healthium is expected to benefit from Paramount's established manufacturing scale and export driven business model. In parallel, Paramount may gain from Healthium's market reach and distribution capabilities, particularly in regions where Healthium already has a strong presence. The transaction is also expected to create opportunities for shared research and development initiatives and the introduction of differentiated products over time.

The acquisition reflects a broader focus on strengthening India's medical device manufacturing ecosystem. Healthium has stated that expanding access to globally benchmarked products and supporting innovation across the surgical care continuum remain key objectives.

Healthium Medtech has 6 manufacturing facilities and exports to more than 90 countries. Paramount Surgimed operates a 10,000 square metre manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, employs around 600 people and maintains stringent quality and sterility standards for its products.
