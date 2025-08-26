Healthium Medtech C-CAMP Launch Innovations Program to Advance Affordable Surgical, Medical Tech The inaugural cohort features start-ups including BrainSight AI, Nesa Medtech, Cartosense, Shira Medtech, Samaritan AI, Quixotix, Roots to Cusps and Healyantra.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthium-C-CAMP Collaboration

Healthium Medtech and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) have launched the first cohort of the C-CAMP Healthium Innovations Program.

The program is aimed at providing affordable and scalable innovations in surgical and medical technologies.

"By collaborating with C-CAMP, we are creating a strong platform for innovators who are tackling some of the most pressing surgical and medical challenges in India. The first cohort reflects the breadth of ideas and talent that can truly shape the future of healthcare," said Anish Bafna, CEO and Managing Director, Healthium Medtech.

In its first year, the program focuses on surgical interventions, a field that is witnessing global advances but continues to face challenges in accessibility and affordability in India, especially in tier II and tier III cities.

High costs of imported equipment, limited infrastructure and training gaps often restrict modern surgical care in smaller healthcare systems. The new initiative seeks to nurture India-led solutions that are frugal, scalable and clinically effective.

"India's medtech ecosystem is at a critical juncture where innovation must be paired with affordability and scalability. Through this program with Healthium, we are enabling start-ups not only with resources and mentorship, but also with an ecosystem that can help them transform their technologies into solutions that impact lives at scale," added Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, C-CAMP.

The inaugural cohort features start-ups including BrainSight AI, Nesa Medtech, Cartosense, Shira Medtech, Samaritan AI, Quixotix, Roots to Cusps and Healyantra. These ventures are working on technologies in areas such as neurology, urology, diagnostic imaging and AI-enabled surgical planning.

Over nine months, the selected startups will receive mentorship, incubation and access to clinical expertise to move their technologies closer to market readiness.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl's Eternal Capital Rebrands as Sadev Ventures

Following the rebanding, its existing portfolio, team and operating structure will remain unchanged.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

News and Trends

Sameer Brij Verma Raises USD 150 Mn for New Early-Stage Venture Fund, Northpoint Capital

Northpoint Capital will focus on early-stage investments, aiming to back between 15 and 20 startups with initial investments ranging from USD 1 million to USD 8 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

7 Low-Risk Businesses You Can Start Tomorrow

"You don't find customers for your products. You find products for your customers," Seth Grodin has written. So, what's your product?

By Sujan Patel
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

By Shrabona Ghosh