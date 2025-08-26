You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthium Medtech and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) have launched the first cohort of the C-CAMP Healthium Innovations Program.

The program is aimed at providing affordable and scalable innovations in surgical and medical technologies.

"By collaborating with C-CAMP, we are creating a strong platform for innovators who are tackling some of the most pressing surgical and medical challenges in India. The first cohort reflects the breadth of ideas and talent that can truly shape the future of healthcare," said Anish Bafna, CEO and Managing Director, Healthium Medtech.

In its first year, the program focuses on surgical interventions, a field that is witnessing global advances but continues to face challenges in accessibility and affordability in India, especially in tier II and tier III cities.

High costs of imported equipment, limited infrastructure and training gaps often restrict modern surgical care in smaller healthcare systems. The new initiative seeks to nurture India-led solutions that are frugal, scalable and clinically effective.

"India's medtech ecosystem is at a critical juncture where innovation must be paired with affordability and scalability. Through this program with Healthium, we are enabling start-ups not only with resources and mentorship, but also with an ecosystem that can help them transform their technologies into solutions that impact lives at scale," added Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, C-CAMP.

The inaugural cohort features start-ups including BrainSight AI, Nesa Medtech, Cartosense, Shira Medtech, Samaritan AI, Quixotix, Roots to Cusps and Healyantra. These ventures are working on technologies in areas such as neurology, urology, diagnostic imaging and AI-enabled surgical planning.

Over nine months, the selected startups will receive mentorship, incubation and access to clinical expertise to move their technologies closer to market readiness.