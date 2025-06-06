Over the next four years, the firm aims to invest between USD 7 million to USD 25 million per company in early growth-stage businesses operating across healthtech, life sciences, medtech, healthcare delivery and climate health.

In a major boost to India's healthcare investment landscape, HealthKois, a new healthcare-focused investment firm, has been launched with a target corpus of USD 300 million and an additional USD 100 million green shoe option.

Spearheaded by the leadership team behind HealthQuad—Charles Janssen (Managing Partner), Ajay Mahipal (Partner), and Dr Pinak Shrikhande (Partner)—the firm aims to accelerate healthcare transformation through strategic investments in high-impact, technology-driven enterprises.

As the successor fund to HealthQuad, HealthKois is set to invest between USD 7 million and USD 25 million per company over the next four years. The focus will be on early growth-stage businesses across healthtech, life sciences, medtech, healthcare delivery, and climate health sectors. The goal is to support ventures that deliver both robust clinical outcomes and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

"HealthKois will back technology-led and innovative healthcare companies that address critical gaps in accessibility, affordability, and quality of care," said Charles Janssen. "With access to over 75% proprietary deal flow, we're well-positioned to leverage our deep networks and operational expertise to deliver both superior financial returns and societal outcomes."

"HealthKois represents our deep belief that meaningful change in healthcare can only be achieved by scaling enterprises that blend purpose with performance," said Ajay Mahipal. "We're not just capital providers—we're long-term collaborators with founders, bringing strategic insight and sector knowledge to help unlock their full potential."

Dr Pinak Shrikhande added, "Our experience has taught us that true innovation in healthcare is born out of empathy, evidence, and execution. We look for companies that go beyond intent to deliver real clinical and operational impact."

HealthKois builds on the legacy of HealthQuad Funds I and II, which have collectively touched over 90 million lives and serve more than 8 million patients annually. While the earlier funds will continue under their current framework, HealthKois signals a new chapter in advancing healthcare innovation across India and other low- and middle-income countries.