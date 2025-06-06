HealthKois Launches USD 300 Mn Healthcare-Focused Fund Over the next four years, the firm aims to invest between USD 7 million to USD 25 million per company in early growth-stage businesses operating across healthtech, life sciences, medtech, healthcare delivery and climate health.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ajay Mahipal (Partner), Dr Pinak Shrikhande (Partner), & Charles Janssen (Managing Partner)

In a major boost to India's healthcare investment landscape, HealthKois, a new healthcare-focused investment firm, has been launched with a target corpus of USD 300 million and an additional USD 100 million green shoe option.

Spearheaded by the leadership team behind HealthQuad—Charles Janssen (Managing Partner), Ajay Mahipal (Partner), and Dr Pinak Shrikhande (Partner)—the firm aims to accelerate healthcare transformation through strategic investments in high-impact, technology-driven enterprises.

As the successor fund to HealthQuad, HealthKois is set to invest between USD 7 million and USD 25 million per company over the next four years. The focus will be on early growth-stage businesses across healthtech, life sciences, medtech, healthcare delivery, and climate health sectors. The goal is to support ventures that deliver both robust clinical outcomes and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

"HealthKois will back technology-led and innovative healthcare companies that address critical gaps in accessibility, affordability, and quality of care," said Charles Janssen. "With access to over 75% proprietary deal flow, we're well-positioned to leverage our deep networks and operational expertise to deliver both superior financial returns and societal outcomes."

"HealthKois represents our deep belief that meaningful change in healthcare can only be achieved by scaling enterprises that blend purpose with performance," said Ajay Mahipal. "We're not just capital providers—we're long-term collaborators with founders, bringing strategic insight and sector knowledge to help unlock their full potential."

Dr Pinak Shrikhande added, "Our experience has taught us that true innovation in healthcare is born out of empathy, evidence, and execution. We look for companies that go beyond intent to deliver real clinical and operational impact."

HealthKois builds on the legacy of HealthQuad Funds I and II, which have collectively touched over 90 million lives and serve more than 8 million patients annually. While the earlier funds will continue under their current framework, HealthKois signals a new chapter in advancing healthcare innovation across India and other low- and middle-income countries.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Not Just Hype: What Investors Really Think About AI in Indian Education

At a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to dominate many facets of life, the education technology sector is emerging as one of the more promising ones.

By Prince Kariappa
Money & Finance

8 Passive Income Ideas That Are Actually Worth Pursuing

These passive income ideas offer long-term earning potential with minimal ongoing effort.

By Andreas Jones
Starting a Business

She Started a Company From Her Phone — Now It Has More Followers Than The New York Times. How This Entrepreneur Turned Online Gossip Into a Media Empire

After overcoming a traumatic childhood and early career uncertainty, Angie Nwandu built The Shade Room into one of Instagram's most influential media platforms by listening to her audience, betting on herself and never backing down from the hustle.

By Leo Zevin
News and Trends

LoanTap Raises INR 74 Cr to Expand MSME Supply Chain Financing

The pre-Series C round was led by July Ventures with support from existing investors, and INR 20 crore was additionally raised through venture debt.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Investment Firm CEO Tells Thousands in Conference Audience That 60% of Them Will Be 'Looking for Work' Next Year

There were over 5,500 people at SuperReturn International 2025, making it the largest private equity event in the world.

By Sherin Shibu