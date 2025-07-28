HealthPlix in Expansion Mode, to Enter the US, UAE Markets

HealthPlix is a Series C-funded startup focussing on digitization of healthcare through its AI-powered EMR (Electronic Medical Records) platform for doctors in India.

Bengaluru-based healthtech startup HealthPlix is in expansion mode as it plans to enter the US and UAE markets given the significant opportunity and potential across these markets.

"We will probably start with the US as it tends to be a little bit ahead in terms of adoption than Dubai. But at the same time, while EMR adoption in the US is upwards of 90 per cent because they have a mandate for doctors to digitize, they are often not easy to use. So, this is an opportunity for us," Chaitanya Raju, Executive Director and Chief Product Officer, HealthPlix, told Entrepreneur India.

HealthPlix is a pioneer in digitization of healthcare through its AI-powered EMR (Electronic Medical Records) platform for doctors in India. The startup currently assists over 12,000 doctors to drive better health outcomes for their patients by providing clinical decision support at the point of care. More than 22 million patients have been treated using the HealthPlix EMR platform by doctors practicing across 16 specialities.

About 60-70 per cent of the doctors in HealthPlix's network are in tier-II and tier-III cities, as it provides support in regional languages. "This means the doctor can write a prescription in English, but the patient can get the prescription in Kannada or Telugu or Tamil, whatever the local language is," said Raju.

HealthPlix has used Open AI to build its technology stack and now also collaborating with various players within India to start using Indian models. "We are in talks with various players to sort of see if Indian models can be used. There are a lot of companies working on this," said Raju.

Unlike some of its competitors, HealthPlix claims to take a 'Doctor-first approach,' empowering doctors with quick prescription writing, user-friendly design, localization in 14 languages, clinical decision assistance, and holistic digitization for doctors' practices.

HealthPlix doctor base and network spans across 370 cities in India making it the trusted EMR platform for doctors in the country. Founded in 2014, the startup is backed by marquee Indian and Global investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, JSW Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Avataar Venture Partners, SIG Venture Capital and Blacksoil Ventures.

In its latest round, HealthPlix Technologies raised USD 22 million in a Series C round, led by Avataar Venture Partners. Other participating investors included SIG Venture Capital and returning investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, JSW Ventures, Kalaari Capital and Chiratae Ventures.