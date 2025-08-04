You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Quadria Group has appointed Namit Chugh as Director of HealthQuad, the healthcare-focused growth venture capital platform, marking a strategic move to bolster its investment approach in deep-tech and tech-enabled healthcare models. Chugh brings over 15 years of experience in healthtech investing and consulting.

Welcoming the appointment, Dr Amit Varma, Co-founder of HealthQuad, said, "We are excited to welcome Namit to the HealthQuad team. His ability to identify and scale early-stage ventures with real-world healthcare impact aligns strongly with our mission. Namit brings fresh perspectives, deep sector insight, and a sharp founder-first mindset, qualities that will further strengthen our approach to identifying and nurturing the next wave of healthcare disruptors in India."

Before joining HealthQuad, Chugh was Principal at W Health Ventures, an early-stage healthtech fund where he was part of the founding team. He played a central role in shaping the India and India–US corridor investment strategy, leading investments in companies such as Wysa, BeatO, and Mylo. He was also involved in the creation of 2070 Health, the venture studio arm of W Health Ventures, supporting tech-enabled companies at the seed stage and establishing India's only seed-to-venture healthtech platform.

Earlier in his career, Chugh worked with Lok Capital, where he executed and exited investments across healthcare, consumer-tech, and insurtech, including Dr Mohan's Diabetes Center and Renewbuy. He also held roles at consulting firms Alvarez & Marsal and PwC, focusing on healthcare strategy and transaction advisory.

At HealthQuad, Chugh will be responsible for identifying high-impact growth venture opportunities in areas such as artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies in healthcare, strengthening founder engagement, and driving thematic investment strategies.

His appointment comes as HealthQuad expands its focus in high-growth sectors including healthtech, medtech, biopharma, and digitally enabled care. The expansion is supported by the recently launched HealthQuad Fund III, targeting up to USD 200 million with an additional USD 100 million option.

Sunil Thakur, Co-founder of HealthQuad, noted, "Namit's track record of backing differentiated healthcare startups, combined with his operational rigor and ecosystem understanding, makes him a strong strategic addition to our leadership. His experience in cross-border models and thematic innovation will complement our vision as we double down on backing category-defining ventures in India and beyond."

Reflecting on his new role, Chugh said, "Joining HealthQuad at this exciting phase is a natural next step in my journey of backing meaningful healthcare innovation. The team's conviction in supporting companies solving India's critical healthcare challenges resonates deeply with my own. I look forward to contributing towards building scalable, tech-enabled, and impactful healthcare models that improve access and outcomes for millions."