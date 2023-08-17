Two investment professionals from HealthXCapital's team Seemant Jauhari, managing partner and Jimit Patel, senior associate will be joining Jungle Ventures

Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has announced the merger of HealthXCapital (HXC) team to lead the firm's healthcare investments in India and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2018 by Seemant Jauhari, HXC has invested in around 10 healthtech startups, including RED.Health, Homage, Medfin and THB. The VC firm offers capital, clinical validation and commercialisation through strategic investors from the industry.

Two investment professionals from HealthXCapital's team Seemant Jauhari, managing partner and Jimit Patel, senior associate will be joining Jungle Ventures too, Jauhari reportedly said, adding that he has been made a partner for the healthcare vertical.

HXC claims to have engaged with over 1,200 founders across diverse healthcare segments, ranging from home care, ambulatory care, insurtech, data sciences to brain health. The fund, currently, is said to have deployed less than half of its $600 million fund.

"We are very excited to welcome the HealthXCapital team to Jungle Ventures as we continue to broaden our diverse portfolio and strengthen our position in healthcare and build upon our existing investments in the sector," said Amit Anand, founding partner, Jungle Ventures, in a statement.