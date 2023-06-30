Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

WatchYourHealth (WYH), a health tech platform, has raised $2.2 million from Conquest Global Ventures Private Limited (CGVPL), a Singapore-based Venture Capital firm, marking its first foray into the Indian market. This new round of funding in FY23 will fuel the next phase of WYH's growth and expansion plans. The funds will be allocated towards product development, geographic expansion, sales and marketing efforts, office spaces, and inventory enhancement.

"As we surpassed the milestone of 10 million users on our SaaS platform at the beginning of FY24, we recognised the need to strengthen our product offerings and expand into similar geographies worldwide. We believe we have found a trusted partner in Conquest Global, who will support our growth in India and help take WYH global. We intend to expand our operations beyond India across key markets like Japan, Singapore, UAE, Indonesia and Bangladesh," said Ratheesh Nair, founder and CEO, WYH.

The company also claimed that WYH currently serves over 10 million users, offering cutting-edge consumer engagement solutions, through its B2B integrated SaaS platform.

Launched in 2015 by Ratheesh Nair, WYH works with enterprise clients in healthcare delivery and healthcare financing, leveraging SaaS platform with a phygital approach to improve health outcomes for their customers. As per the company the collaboration with Conquest Global Ventures, aims to drive innovation, foster global expansion, and revolutionize consumer engagement in the healthcare industry.