Tessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and leader in semiconductor engineering, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dream Chip Technologies, a Germany-based semiconductor chip design firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately INR 400 crore (EUR 42.5 million).

This acquisition bolsters Tessolve's presence in the semiconductor space, particularly in custom chip and ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) design.

As Ujjwal Munjal, Chairman of Hero Electronix, highlighted, "With major companies increasingly focusing on custom chip designs, this acquisition firmly positions Tessolve to meet the rising demand in the custom chip market."

The deal, pending regulatory approvals, strengthens Tessolve's capabilities in System on Chip (SoC) designs across critical sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, data centers, and industrial applications.

Dream Chip Technologies, Europe's leading independent engineering service provider, specialises in complex semiconductor solutions, including ASICs, SoCs, FPGAs, and embedded software. With over 25 years of experience, Dream Chip brings in-depth expertise across the entire chip design process, from specifications to production and delivery.

The acquisition will also expand Tessolve's European operations by adding four delivery locations across Germany and Netherlands, including a specialised ADAS and imaging center-of-excellence lab, reinforcing Tessolve's commitment to providing cutting-edge semiconductor and embedded design solutions while expanding its market share in the semiconductor services sector.

"This acquisition solidifies our position as a top-tier semiconductor engineering firm globally with unmatched design to productization capabilities," said Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder and CEO of Tessolve. "Dream Chip's capabilities further strengthen our ability to take on leading-edge ASIC design projects and greatly enhance our European footprint," he added.

Dream Chip CEO Jens Benndorf added, "Combining our design expertise and intellectual property with Tessolve's established semiconductor and embedded solutions allows us to offer a comprehensive solution, from chip architecture to post-silicon testing and supply chain management, particularly in AI-driven and camera-based designs."

With this acquisition, Tessolve is positioned among a select group of companies capable of providing end-to-end chip design solutions. Founded in Bangalore, Tessolve has grown into a global force with operations in over 10 countries, serving nine of the top 10 technology companies. Equipped with advanced testing facilities, Tessolve enables its clients to bring products to market faster, leveraging its unique mix of hardware and software solutions.

Ujjwal Munjal concluded, "Tessolve has shown remarkable resilience and growth. The addition of Dream Chip will not only expand our technological capabilities but also reinforce our ambition to become a global leader in custom chip solutions, meeting the increasing demand for specialised designs."