Hero MotoCorp Reports INR 4,610 Crore Net Profit in FY25 EV sales surged by nearly 200 per cent year-on-year, marking the company's best-ever performance in the electric category, while the global business posted a 43 per cent jump

Hero MotoCorp, one of the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has reported its highest-ever annual revenue and profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. According to a regulatory filing, the company's revenue from operations surged to INR 40,756 crore, while net profit reached INR 4,610 crore for FY25. Consolidated figures show revenue at INR 40,923 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year, with a 17 per cent rise in profit after tax to INR 4,376 crore.

In the fourth quarter alone, Hero MotoCorp sold 13.81 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters, pushing its revenue from operations to INR 9,939 crore, a 4 per cent increase from the same period last year. Net profit for Q4 stood at INR 1,081 crore, up 6 per cent over the INR 1,016 crore reported a year earlier. Consolidated profit for the quarter was even stronger at INR 1,169 crore, reflecting a 24 per cent jump.

The company credited its performance to a favorable product mix, efficiency gains, and easing commodity costs, which helped lift its EBITDA margin to 14.4 per cent, 40 basis points higher than last year.

"We achieved highest‐ever revenue and profit in the year, reinforcing our position as the market leader for the 24th consecutive year," said Vikram S. Kasbekar, executive director and acting CEO of Hero MotoCorp. "Our success during the year was underpinned by robust growth across the premium, scooter, and EV segments, fueled by several new product launches."

Kasbekar highlighted export growth that outpaced the broader market and the company's expansion into new global territories. He also pointed to strong retail demand for newly launched models, particularly in the premium and scooter categories.

EV sales surged by nearly 200 per cent year-on-year, marking the company's best-ever performance in the electric category, while the global business posted a 43 per cent jump.

Chief financial officer, Vivek Anand, attributed the strong results to "disciplined fiscal management and focused strategic execution," adding that favorable macroeconomic trends such as tax reforms, lower interest rates, and a strong rural economy are likely to support growth ahead.

Hero MotoCorp has announced a final dividend of INR 65 per share. Combined with the interim dividend of INR 100, the total dividend for FY25 stands at INR 165 per share, a payout ratio of 8,250 per cent.
