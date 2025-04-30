The round also saw participation from new investors Enzia Ventures and ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, alongside existing backers Chiratae Ventures and Omidyar Network India.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HexaHealth, the Gurugram-based tech-enabled surgery care platform, has raised USD 12 million in a Series A funding round led by Orios Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital. The round also saw participation from new investors Enzia Ventures and ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, alongside existing backers Chiratae Ventures and Omidyar Network India.

The newly secured capital will power HexaHealth's next phase of growth — expanding into new surgical specialities and geographies, enhancing its AI-powered platform to personalise patient journeys, and strengthening its senior leadership team to drive innovation and deeper impact across India's healthcare landscape.

"This fundraise is more than just capital; it's a vote of confidence in our mission to make quality surgical care a right, not a privilege," said Ankur Gigras, CEO and Co-founder of HexaHealth. "We are committed to transforming surgery into a journey of trust, not uncertainty. With this investment, we will scale faster, deepen our tech capabilities, and ensure every patient feels informed and cared for."

Founded in 2021 by Ankur Gigras, Dr Aman Priya Khanna, and Vikas Chauhan, HexaHealth offers a full-stack surgical care solution that integrates clinical excellence, hospital partnerships, transparent pricing, insurance assistance, financing options, and continuous post-operative support.

In just three years, HexaHealth claims to have facilitated over 30,000 surgeries across key Indian cities. In FY25 alone, the platform managed 15,000+ surgeries worth approximately INR 150 crore, achieving positive contribution margins and strong unit economics — proof of its scalable and sustainable model.

"The surgery facilitation space is ripe for disruption," said Sukhmani Bedi, Partner at Orios VP. "Ankur and his team are delivering not just medical outcomes but genuine empowerment for patients."

Nitya Agarwal from 3one4 Capital added, "HexaHealth is setting a new standard in surgical care through technology and compassion. Their vision positions them as category-defining leaders in healthcare."

With its AI-driven platform and patient-first ethos, HexaHealth is on a mission to redefine how Indians experience surgical care — turning each procedure into a story of hope, healing, and human connection.