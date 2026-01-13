The company will use the seed capital to strengthen its technology platform and expand go-to-market efforts across key international trade corridors, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

New Delhi-based Hexalog, an AI-powered cross-border supply chain enablement company, has raised USD 4 million in a seed funding round led by Enrission India Capital. The round also saw participation from Mount Judi Ventures, Action Tesa Family Office, Bajaj Ventures, Nandan Growth Fund, along with angel investors including Saurabh Deep Singla, Sumit Jalan, Amit Tyagi and Nitin Sethi.

The fresh capital will be primarily deployed to strengthen Hexalog's technology stack, with a focus on building a scalable, data-driven orchestration layer for cross-border logistics. The company uses artificial intelligence across the end-to-end logistics lifecycle to improve visibility, coordination and execution for supply chain participants operating across international markets.

Alongside technology investments, Hexalog plans to accelerate its go-to-market efforts across key international trade corridors, particularly the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the fundraise, Dibyanshu Tripathi, CEO and Co-founder of Hexalog, said, "Our mission has always been to simplify cross-border trade and make it more accessible for businesses of all sizes. This funding allows us to accelerate product innovation, deepen our technology backbone, and expand our presence across strategic global markets. We are focused on building a future-ready platform that enables Indian businesses to compete globally with confidence, alongside partners who share our long-term vision."

Harsh Deodhar, Principal at Enrission India Capital, said, "Hexalog is addressing one of the most critical challenges in global trade—making cross-border logistics efficient and accessible, especially for SMEs. As India's cross-border commerce continues to grow, Hexalog's tech-first and integrated approach brings much-needed efficiency to a highly fragmented ecosystem. We are excited to partner with the team as they build globally relevant supply chain infrastructure from India."

Ali Shariff, Partner at Mount Judi Ventures, added that Hexalog's technology-first approach aims to deliver real-time, end-to-end visibility and AI-driven insights to optimise inventory, logistics and fulfilment. "We believe that Hexalog is well positioned to scale into a globe-ready supply chain platform," he said.

Ajay Agarwal, Managing Director at the Ajay Agarwal Family Office, noted that as global trade becomes more complex, platforms like Hexalog will play a key role in enabling simpler and more predictable cross-border supply chains.

Founded in February 2024 and headquartered in Gurugram, Hexalog was co-founded by Dibyanshu Tripathi, Utkarsh Tripathi, Vineet Malik and Shobhit Singh.