High Risk Warning Issued By Govt For Windows Users The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) cybersecurity watchdog, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has alerted users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 to two operating system vulnerabilities.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) cybersecurity watchdog, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has alerted users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 to two operating system vulnerabilities. According to the cyber security organization, an attacker may be able to obtain "elevated privileges" on the target system by taking advantage of these flaws.

The cybersecurity organization provided some information about the problem in a warning dated August 12 (updated on August 14). It said, "These vulnerabilities exist in Windows-based systems supporting Virtualization Based Security (VBS) and Windows Backup." These vulnerabilities could be used by an attacker with the right privileges to go around VBS security measures or bring back issues that had been previously resolved."

The advisory stated that an attacker may be able to obtain elevated privileges on the targeted machine if these vulnerabilities are successfully exploited.The two flaws impact numerous Windows builds, including as Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server. Thankfully, Microsoft has taken the required safety measures to address the issue in the most recent security patch, according to CERT-In. Windows users should download and install the Microsoft updates to safeguard themselves against the issue.
