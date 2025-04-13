Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Succession planning has traditionally been a sensitive and complex subject, often dominated by discussions around business ownership, leadership transitions, inheritance and family governance.

"When I started engaging with business families, there were moments of skepticism—questions about whether I could navigate these deeply personal conversations and earn the trust of patriarchs. Over time, by focusing on objective and holistic solutions with long-term sustainability, I was able to build strong relationships and facilitate meaningful transitions. Furthermore, the landscape of succession planning has significantly evolved over the years. Discussions that were once confined within the male members of the family now inclusively embrace daughters/daughters-in-law, ensuring continuity and fairness in legacy planning," said Gautami Gavankar, President, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

One of the most rewarding aspects of her journey has been securing and successfully executing complex succession mandates, often in situations where the stakes were high and emotions ran deep. In the recent years, Gavankar has expanded into areas such as offshore structuring and investment strategies. "Within a short span, we have not only deepened our understanding of the business but also made it profitable, thereby strengthening our capabilities year after year," she added.

Business and leadership roles require the integration of diverse perspectives and the alignment of various stakeholders, a process that inherently demands time and careful consideration. "The trust that business families place in me—entrusting me with their legacy planning—is something I deeply value. Of course, challenges are part of the process. But every challenge is an opportunity to refine our approach and drive meaningful change."

Factsheet:

o Year of joining the current organization: 2005

o Total team size: 50+

o Most Memorable Moment as a leader: "My most memorable moment was being inducted into the leadership team of Kotak by Uday Kotak. Receiving this honor in person from Mr. Kotak was an incredibly proud and unforgettable experience for me."