Higher ARPU & Home Business Helps Bharti Airtel Record Net Profit Of 43% In Q1FY26 Our balance sheet continues to demonstrate strength, supported by solid cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation, says Gopal Vittal, vice- chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a 43 percent jump in consolidated net profit at INR 5,948 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on the back of growth in smartphone data customers, improvement in postpaid plans, increased mobile ARPU at INR 250 in Q1'26, and improvement in home business.

During the quarter, it expanded its nationwide network by installing additional towers and mobile broadband stations to enhance customer experience.The homes business demonstrated robust momentum, achieving 25.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth driven by high customer additions. During the quarter, accelerated expansion of fixed wireless access (FWA) network resulted in total Wifi net addition of 939,000 customers.

Airtel's revenue from operations rose 28 percent YoY to INR 49,463 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY26), up from INR 38,506 crore a year earlier.However, its enterprise arm, Airtel Business revenue declined by 7.7 percent YoY, impacted by focusing on quality revenues and discontinuing low margin business.

In a statement, Gopal Vittal, vice- chairman and MD, said, "We delivered another quarter of consistent growth, with consolidated revenues at 49,463 crores growing 3.3 percent on a sequential basis. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.3 percent sequentially. Africa reported solid performance with 6.7 percent growth in constant currency."

India Mobile business recorded a sequential growth of 2.9 percent driven by continued focus on portfolio premiumization. " We added four million smartphone data customers and maintained an industry-leading ARPU of INR 250 for Q1FY26," the MD added.

Airtel's digital network across India and Africa now serves over 600 million customers. "This is a testament to our passion for connecting customers through sustained investments and superior customer experience. Our balance sheet continues to demonstrate strength, supported by solid cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation," he said.
