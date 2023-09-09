Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi met the United States President Joe Biden for a bilateral discussion at his residence in Delhi shortly after Biden's Air Force One landed in Delhi ahead of the weekend's G20 Summit. The Prime Minister's Office shared photos of the two leaders holding talks about "a wide range of issues (that) will further deepen the bond between India and the US". According to sources, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden's vision and commitment to further strengthening "the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared democratic values, strategic convergences and strong people-to-people ties".

They said the leaders commended the progress in implementing the outcomes of PM Modi's visit to the US in June 2023, including under the India-US Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). "They welcomed the sustained momentum in bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of defense, trade, investment, education, health, research, innovation, culture and people-to-people ties," an official said. President Biden also highlighted the deepening cooperation between the two countries in space and congratulated PM Modi and the people of India on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The leaders agreed that the India-US partnership was beneficial not only for the people of the two countries, but also for the global good. The sources said the PM also thanked Biden for the consistent support given by the United States in ensuring the success of India's G20 Presidency. Earlier today, before he set off for India, Biden posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "every time we (the G20) engage, we get better". "I'm headed to the G20 - the premier forum for international economic cooperation... focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver," he said. Biden will be staying at the uber-luxurious ITC Maurya Sheraton in the city.

The White House is keen to show the US can deliver for the world at this summit, which comes as emerging economies band together - in groups like BRICS - to ensure their concerns are heard.

About a possible joint statement after the G20 Summit, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had said earlier in the day that he could not make such a prediction. He stressed, however, that the US is ready to do its part to ensure it happens "Will every country step up... be responsible... be constructive? If yes, then we will get a joint statement." One stumbling block is (the war in) Ukraine, he explained, adding the other seems to be climate change - in connection with which oil-producing nations are looking for less ambitious goals. He also indicated efforts by China to tie access to technology to the wording of any declaration.