HIL Limited Rebrands to BirlaNu Limited with $150 Million Investment for Global Expansion

In a step toward expansion and innovation, HIL Limited, a key player in the building materials industry and part of the CK Birla Group, has rebranded as BirlaNu Limited. With 32 manufacturing facilities spanning India and Europe, and a presence in over 80 countries, BirlaNu is gearing up for significant growth.

The company has announced a $150 million investment as part of its strategy to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2028, as per a media release. This financial commitment will be directed toward expanding production capabilities, enhancing sustainability efforts, and introducing innovative building solutions.

"Our new identity, BirlaNu, reflects who we are at our core—a company that is always pushing forward. We're in this business because we believe in quality, innovation, and making things that last," said Avanti Birla, President of BirlaNu. "The people we serve—homeowners, builders, and designers—are at the heart of everything we do. Whether it's creating better materials, improving sustainability, or bringing fresh ideas to construction, we're here crafting innovative buildings and structures that stand the test of time."

The company has already made strides in sustainable innovation. Under the leadership of managing director and CEO Akshat Seth, BirlaNu has introduced organic based stabilizers (OBS) in UPVC pipe manufacturing, a first for India, eliminating the use of heavy metals. In addition, its Chennai facility has doubled its AAC block production capacity to 400,000 cubic meters per year, making it one of the largest in the country. BirlaNu is also expanding into the home and interiors market, with plans to introduce its global premium flooring brand, Parador, to Indian consumers.

"Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality, sustainable building materials: pipes, construction chemicals, putty, roofs, walls, and floors that meet the needs of modern construction," said Seth. "We're making big moves to back that up."