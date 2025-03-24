HIL Limited Rebrands to BirlaNu Limited with $150 Million Investment for Global Expansion The company has announced a $150 million investment as part of its strategy to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2028.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

L-R: Avanti Birla, President of BirlaNu; Akshat Seth, Managing Director & CEO, BirlaNu

In a step toward expansion and innovation, HIL Limited, a key player in the building materials industry and part of the CK Birla Group, has rebranded as BirlaNu Limited. With 32 manufacturing facilities spanning India and Europe, and a presence in over 80 countries, BirlaNu is gearing up for significant growth.

The company has announced a $150 million investment as part of its strategy to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2028, as per a media release. This financial commitment will be directed toward expanding production capabilities, enhancing sustainability efforts, and introducing innovative building solutions.

"Our new identity, BirlaNu, reflects who we are at our core—a company that is always pushing forward. We're in this business because we believe in quality, innovation, and making things that last," said Avanti Birla, President of BirlaNu. "The people we serve—homeowners, builders, and designers—are at the heart of everything we do. Whether it's creating better materials, improving sustainability, or bringing fresh ideas to construction, we're here crafting innovative buildings and structures that stand the test of time."

The company has already made strides in sustainable innovation. Under the leadership of managing director and CEO Akshat Seth, BirlaNu has introduced organic based stabilizers (OBS) in UPVC pipe manufacturing, a first for India, eliminating the use of heavy metals. In addition, its Chennai facility has doubled its AAC block production capacity to 400,000 cubic meters per year, making it one of the largest in the country. BirlaNu is also expanding into the home and interiors market, with plans to introduce its global premium flooring brand, Parador, to Indian consumers.

"Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality, sustainable building materials: pipes, construction chemicals, putty, roofs, walls, and floors that meet the needs of modern construction," said Seth. "We're making big moves to back that up."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Women Entrepreneur®

The Visionary: Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group

There was a time when the narrative around women entrepreneurs focused on their struggles. However, when we decided to look for a cover face who captured sustenance over two decades, we found Devita Saraf. Women have gotten media attention that has highlighted the uphill battle to break the glass ceiling, but now is the time they prove to be long-term leaders who can sustain and grow a business over decades. Here is the Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, who has continued to build her brand as a visionary, who thinks long term and is also a symbol of strength for her team.

By Punita Sabharwal
Growing a Business

5 Books Every Small Business Owner Should Read

Here are five encouraging books for business owners trying to grow their companies.

By Jason Hennessey
Technology

Tiger Analytics Eyes $1 Billion Revenue by 2030 as AI Becomes Core to Businesses

India is the largest talent hub for Tiger Analytics with 4,500 employees out of its total global headcount of 5,500

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

HIL Limited Rebrands to BirlaNu Limited with $150 Million Investment for Global Expansion

The company has announced a $150 million investment as part of its strategy to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2028.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

OpenAI and Meta Platforms in Talks with Reliance to Explore Potential AI Partnerships

OpenAI has also internally deliberated lowering the ChatGPT Plus subscription fee from its current $20 per month to a significantly lower price, making it more affordable for a wider user base.

By Entrepreneur Staff