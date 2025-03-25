According to Hindustan Zinc, Detect AI utilizes real-time image and video analytics, deep learning models, and edge computing to autonomously identify safety breaches, such as non-compliance with protective equipment guidelines, unauthorized personnel access, and violations of work-at-height protocols.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a leading integrated zinc producer, has deployed an artificial intelligence-powered surveillance system, Detect AI, to enhance workplace safety, operational efficiency, and compliance monitoring. The company asserts that this advanced system will significantly reduce manual intervention and drive automation in its mining operations.

The AI-driven safety monitoring system integrates machine learning with the company's existing IoT-enabled surveillance framework. According to Hindustan Zinc, Detect AI utilizes real-time image and video analytics, deep learning models, and edge computing to autonomously identify safety breaches, such as non-compliance with protective equipment guidelines, unauthorized personnel access, and violations of work-at-height protocols.

The company also highlights that the system employs predictive analytics to classify non-compliances and trigger automated alerts via a cloud-based AI inference engine. These alerts, in turn, generate data-driven insights, improving overall safety and efficiency.

"Hindustan Zinc has unlocked high-potential opportunities by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), computer vision, drone technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR). These projects cover diverse areas, including process optimization, enhanced metal recovery, asset reliability, productivity, and sustainability," the company stated in a release.

The implementation of Detect AI has already yielded tangible results. Hindustan Zinc reports nearly 50 per cent reduction in manual intervention across its mining sites in Rajasthan, including Rampura Agucha, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba, Zawar, and Kayad. Additionally, the company claims that operational efficiency has improved by 20-30 per cent following the adoption of the AI-based surveillance system.

"At Hindustan Zinc, we have embedded technological excellence and automation into our operations to power ahead on the path of sustainable and responsible growth. It is our vision to eliminate manual intervention and automate our processes with advanced technologies such as AI/ML, IIoT, and computer vision. The implementation of this technology positions us ahead of the industry curve, integrating such innovative solutions for manufacturing excellence," said Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited.

Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, holds a 75 per cent market share in India's primary zinc sector.