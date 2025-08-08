In his new role, Gor will lead the company's operations spanning South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa as Levi Strauss & Co. expands its footprint across key emerging markets.

Levi Strauss & Co. has named Hiren Gor as the new Managing Director for its South Asia, Middle East and Africa (SAMEA) region, with the appointment taking effect immediately. Gor, who has been with the global denim brand for 16 years, will now oversee operations across diverse and rapidly growing markets.

Gor's tenure at Levi Strauss & Co. has been marked by impactful transformation, particularly in South Asia. As General Manager, he led several key initiatives including the introduction of the brand's iconic store concept, scaling digital capabilities and building agile teams to navigate a highly competitive retail environment.

"Hiren has consistently demonstrated strategic clarity, operational excellence and a deep connection to our brand," said Gianluca Flore, Chief Commercial Officer at Levi Strauss & Co. "As we sharpen our focus across the SAMEA cluster, we are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our commercial performance and deepen our impact across these dynamic markets."

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Gor stated, "It's been an incredible journey building the South Asia business with our passionate teams and partners. Levi's has always stood for purposeful innovation and enduring style, and I'm excited to take this legacy forward across a region as diverse and full of potential as South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa."

With this appointment, the company aims to further expand its presence in key emerging markets while continuing to strengthen its cultural relevance and growth trajectory.