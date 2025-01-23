Hitachi Payment Services Teams Up with IvyCamp to Launch HPX Program for Fintech Startups This initiative aims to propel innovation in the digital payments landscape by mentoring and supporting fintech startups in developing cutting-edge technology solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Hitachi Payment Services, a leading end-to-end payments and commerce solutions provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with IvyCamp, the global alumni engagement initiative of IvyCap Ventures, to launch the Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) program.

This initiative aims to propel innovation in the digital payments landscape by mentoring and supporting fintech startups in developing cutting-edge technology solutions.

The HPX program focuses on engaging startups across domains such as ERP/Billing, Segmented Payment Solutions, Embedded Finance, Issuance, Payments Compliance, Banking as a Service, AI/Gen AI, Core Banking, Web 3.0/CBDC, and more.

Selected startups will access extensive customer networks, integrate with Hitachi Payment Services' technology stack, pilot innovative solutions, and explore commercial partnerships for successful implementations under the HPX program.

Anuj Khosla, CEO – Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services, said, "At Hitachi Payment Services, we believe collaboration is key to addressing real-world challenges and shaping the future of payments and commerce. Our partnership with IvyCamp reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing startups through the HPX program, providing a unique platform to develop, scale, and redefine payment experiences."

Anju Gupta, Co-founder and President of IvyCamp, added "The agility and innovation of startup founders, combined with the thought leadership of Hitachi Payment Services, creates a great opportunity to drive impactful innovation within the organization and across its customer base. Startups benefit from access to a vast customer base of Hitachi Payment Services and the opportunity to scale their business while making a significant impact in the industry. By leveraging our global alumni network from IITs, IIMs, and top universities, IvyCamp offers unparalleled access to high-quality startups and fosters innovation through strategic corporate partnerships."

IvyCamp, with its network of over 20,000 entrepreneurs, technologists, investors, and mentors, will play a key role in identifying and supporting startups participating in the HPX program.

As a pioneer in digital payments, Hitachi Payment Services empowers banks and fintechs with innovative solutions including POS, UPI, Toll & Transit Solutions, AI-based offerings, and next-gen merchant platforms. It claims to process over 7 million digital transactions daily across 3 million merchant touchpoints.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

IIFL Fintech Fund Closes Series-II at INR 200 Cr to Fuel Next-Gen Fintech Startups

The fund aims to invest in the next generation of Indian fintech startups, with a special focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services space.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Amazon Web Services Plans USD 8.3 Bn Cloud Expansion in Mumbai Region

The investment is projected to contribute USD 15.3 billion to India's GDP and support over 81,300 full-time jobs annually within the local data center supply chain.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette