Hitachi Payment Services, a leading end-to-end payments and commerce solutions provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with IvyCamp, the global alumni engagement initiative of IvyCap Ventures, to launch the Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) program.

This initiative aims to propel innovation in the digital payments landscape by mentoring and supporting fintech startups in developing cutting-edge technology solutions.

The HPX program focuses on engaging startups across domains such as ERP/Billing, Segmented Payment Solutions, Embedded Finance, Issuance, Payments Compliance, Banking as a Service, AI/Gen AI, Core Banking, Web 3.0/CBDC, and more.

Selected startups will access extensive customer networks, integrate with Hitachi Payment Services' technology stack, pilot innovative solutions, and explore commercial partnerships for successful implementations under the HPX program.

Anuj Khosla, CEO – Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services, said, "At Hitachi Payment Services, we believe collaboration is key to addressing real-world challenges and shaping the future of payments and commerce. Our partnership with IvyCamp reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing startups through the HPX program, providing a unique platform to develop, scale, and redefine payment experiences."

Anju Gupta, Co-founder and President of IvyCamp, added "The agility and innovation of startup founders, combined with the thought leadership of Hitachi Payment Services, creates a great opportunity to drive impactful innovation within the organization and across its customer base. Startups benefit from access to a vast customer base of Hitachi Payment Services and the opportunity to scale their business while making a significant impact in the industry. By leveraging our global alumni network from IITs, IIMs, and top universities, IvyCamp offers unparalleled access to high-quality startups and fosters innovation through strategic corporate partnerships."

IvyCamp, with its network of over 20,000 entrepreneurs, technologists, investors, and mentors, will play a key role in identifying and supporting startups participating in the HPX program.

As a pioneer in digital payments, Hitachi Payment Services empowers banks and fintechs with innovative solutions including POS, UPI, Toll & Transit Solutions, AI-based offerings, and next-gen merchant platforms. It claims to process over 7 million digital transactions daily across 3 million merchant touchpoints.