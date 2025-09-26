Hitachi to Acquire German AI Firm synvert to Accelerate Global AI Expansion The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal year ending March 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Hitachi Ltd has announced an agreement to acquire synvert, a German data and artificial intelligence services company, as part of its strategy to expand global capabilities in Agentic AI and Physical AI. The acquisition will be completed through GlobalLogic Inc, Hitachi's US subsidiary, from Maxburg, a private equity fund focused on technology businesses in German-speaking markets.

The planned acquisition is expected to strengthen GlobalLogic's data consulting portfolio and broaden Hitachi's presence across Europe and the Middle East. Once integrated, synvert will enhance GlobalLogic's expertise in AI and digital engineering, adding strength across the enterprise data value chain. Its established footprint in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and the Middle East will also support the global rollout of HMAX, Hitachi's solution suite designed to drive operational autonomy and business model innovation.

synvert serves more than 200 clients and specialises in AI-driven business design, data governance, and advanced analytics. The company has partnerships with cloud and data platform providers including Databricks, Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. With a team of more than 550 specialists, synvert provides expertise in data warehouse and lakehouse architectures that are critical for powering autonomous AI agents and real-time decision-making systems.

Hitachi's Digital Systems and Services sector is leading the company's AI initiatives under its Lumada 3.0 strategy. The sector is advancing beyond generative AI into Agentic AI, which coordinates multiple tools for complex tasks, and Physical AI, which extends AI to robotics and IoT-enabled devices.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal year ending March 2026, subject to regulatory approval. Through this step, Hitachi aims to integrate synvert's consulting capabilities with GlobalLogic's VelocityAI platform, creating scalable AI solutions that support both customer needs and broader societal challenges.
