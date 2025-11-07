Hitachi Vantara Launches Hitachi iQ Studio to Streamline Enterprise AI Development The platform aims to help enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI agents efficiently while maintaining control over their data and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Jason Hardy, chief technology officer for AI at Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, has launched Hitachi iQ Studio, a new software designed to simplify and accelerate the development of agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

The platform aims to help enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI agents efficiently while maintaining control over their data and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The newly introduced Hitachi iQ Studio is part of the company's expanding Hitachi iQ portfolio of AI solutions. It offers no-code and low-code tools that allow users to design and integrate AI systems without extensive technical expertise. The software includes a library of industrial AI templates that enable quick prototyping and deployment across diverse data environments, helping organisations move faster from experimentation to production.

Jason Hardy, chief technology officer for AI at Hitachi Vantara, said, "AI has evolved beyond experimentation, but many organizations still need the right foundation to scale it effectively. With Hitachi iQ Studio, we are making AI more user-friendly and manageable by combining accessible tools with enterprise-grade performance and governance. The result is faster innovation, stronger oversight, and a path to scalable, responsible AI."

Industry reports have shown that companies often struggle to operationalise AI projects. A recent study by Boston Consulting Group found that 74 percent of firms face challenges in scaling AI, largely due to skill shortages and weak data governance. Hitachi iQ Studio addresses these issues by offering a secure and compliant environment for AI development.

Built on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, Hitachi iQ Studio integrates retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for faster data access and automation. This foundation enables the software to deliver AI-ready data for enterprise use while supporting local deployment of large language and machine learning models within existing infrastructure.

Jacob Liberman, director of enterprise product at NVIDIA, noted, "As organisations bring AI into production, the ability to keep data secure, scalable, and close to compute is essential. By combining Hitachi Vantara's enterprise data expertise with NVIDIA's accelerated computing, Hitachi iQ Studio gives customers the performance and scalability they need to build advanced AI systems."

In addition, Hitachi's infrastructure solutions, including Hitachi Content Software for File, have received validation through NVIDIA's Enterprise Storage Certification program. This recognition confirms the systems' reliability for large-scale AI and high-performance computing workloads, reinforcing Hitachi Vantara's position in enterprise AI infrastructure.
