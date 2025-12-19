With this funding, HMI Learning is projected to move towards a valuation of around INR 250 crore (around USD 30 million).

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HMI Learning Private Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Germany based Klett Kita and Schule GmbH, a company of the Klett Group, through a planned investment aimed at strengthening early childhood education in India.

HMI Learning is the company behind the preschool and daycare brand Happy Minds International.

The investment will be released in phases over the next two to three years and is expected to support the company's growth plans and operational development.

With this funding, HMI Learning is projected to move towards a valuation of around INR 250 crore (around USD 30 million). The partnership also marks the entry of the Klett Group into the Indian education sector, with a specific focus on early childhood care and education.

Founded in 2012 with a single centre, HMI Learning has steadily expanded its presence over the years. It currently operates 7 centres across Mumbai and Thane, catering to children from 4 months to 10 years of age. The organisation claims to have served more than 6,000 children and has worked with over 30 corporate partners to provide childcare and early learning services.

According to the company, the new funding will be used to expand its footprint in Mumbai and other regions, strengthen curriculum design, and introduce international standards in classroom practices. The collaboration aims to combine HMI Learning's understanding of local needs with global experience in early education.

Klett Group, established in 1897 and headquartered in Germany, is a family-owned education company with operations across 18 countries. Its activities range from early childhood education to higher and vocational education, with a network that includes childcare centres, schools, and training institutions across Europe.