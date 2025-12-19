HMI Learning Partners with Germany's Klett Group for Early Education Growth in India With this funding, HMI Learning is projected to move towards a valuation of around INR 250 crore (around USD 30 million).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HMI & Klett Group

HMI Learning Private Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Germany based Klett Kita and Schule GmbH, a company of the Klett Group, through a planned investment aimed at strengthening early childhood education in India.

HMI Learning is the company behind the preschool and daycare brand Happy Minds International.

The investment will be released in phases over the next two to three years and is expected to support the company's growth plans and operational development.

With this funding, HMI Learning is projected to move towards a valuation of around INR 250 crore (around USD 30 million). The partnership also marks the entry of the Klett Group into the Indian education sector, with a specific focus on early childhood care and education.

Founded in 2012 with a single centre, HMI Learning has steadily expanded its presence over the years. It currently operates 7 centres across Mumbai and Thane, catering to children from 4 months to 10 years of age. The organisation claims to have served more than 6,000 children and has worked with over 30 corporate partners to provide childcare and early learning services.

According to the company, the new funding will be used to expand its footprint in Mumbai and other regions, strengthen curriculum design, and introduce international standards in classroom practices. The collaboration aims to combine HMI Learning's understanding of local needs with global experience in early education.

Klett Group, established in 1897 and headquartered in Germany, is a family-owned education company with operations across 18 countries. Its activities range from early childhood education to higher and vocational education, with a network that includes childcare centres, schools, and training institutions across Europe.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae