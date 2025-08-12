Holiday Tribe Raises INR 25 Crore in Pre-Series A Round The fresh capital will be used to expand Holiday Tribe's artificial intelligence capabilities, strengthen its supplier network, and invest in product innovation

[L-R] Harsh Gupta, Siddharth Khandelwal, Anshu Sharma (Founder), Kunal Jhurani, Varun Anand, (seated) Chirag Goyal (Founder), Sania Sakhuja

Travel-tech firm Holiday Tribe has raised INR 25 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Powerhouse Ventures and GSF, with participation from other angel investors. The round included a mix of equity and debt, and follows the company's INR 5.4 crore seed round in September 2024.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Holiday Tribe's artificial intelligence capabilities, strengthen its supplier network, and invest in product innovation. Since its last funding round, the company has recorded over threefold growth. Both Powerhouse Ventures and GSF have been early backers and have increased their investment in the latest round.

"This funding marks a strong vote of confidence in our vision and the work we've done to make travel more intuitive, personalised, and seamless," said Anshu Sharma and Chirag Goyal, Co-founders and Managing Partners of Holiday Tribe. "With renewed energy and enthusiasm, we will continue to strengthen our AI capabilities, enhance our supplier ecosystem, and deliver even more tailored experiences to our growing customer base."

The company's next phase of growth will focus on expanding proprietary AI infrastructure for real-time personalisation, strengthening its supplier base in both emerging and established destinations, and upgrading mobile and desktop platforms to enhance the user experience.

Kshitij Golwalkar, General Partner at Powerhouse Ventures, said, "In a highly competitive travel landscape, Holiday Tribe has built a differentiated, tech-led platform that places user experience at its very core. Our decision to double down reflects our strong belief in their ability to scale, innovate, and lead the next phase of intelligent travel experiences from India to the world."

Holiday Tribe is targeting INR 500 crore in annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) within the next 18–24 months. The company says it continues to see strong demand from Indian travellers seeking curated, hassle-free holiday plans, blending AI-powered technology with human expertise.
