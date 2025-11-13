Home and Lifestyle Brand Haus & Kinder Secures USD 3.3 Mn Led by Sauce VC With the latest investment, Haus & Kinder plans to strengthen its reach in quick commerce and expand its presence across online platforms.

[L-R] Kanupriya Anand & Saket Dhankar, Co-founders of Haus & Kinder

Mumbai-based home and lifestyle brand Haus & Kinder has raised USD 3.3 million (about INR 30 crore) in a new funding round led by Sauce VC.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including XYXX founder Yogesh Kabra, Sangeet Agrawal, Navin Parwal, and the Chona Family.

The startup had earlier raised USD 3.96 million from Dev Patel and other investors.

With the latest investment, Haus & Kinder plans to strengthen its reach in quick commerce and expand its presence across online platforms.

Founded in 2018 by Saket Dhankar and Kanupriya Anand, Haus & Kinder focuses on home decor and baby products. It offers a range of items such as bed sheets, curtains, cushion covers, and blankets, along with baby essentials like swaddles, feeding pillows, and nesting bags.

The brand is known for using high-quality cotton in its products and caters mainly to millennial mothers looking for stylish yet affordable options.

Haus & Kinder sells through its own website, major e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, and quick commerce platforms.

Other notable players in this segment include Nestasia, 10Club, Homecentre, IKEA, and Tata-owned Westside.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

