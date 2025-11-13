With the latest investment, Haus & Kinder plans to strengthen its reach in quick commerce and expand its presence across online platforms.

Mumbai-based home and lifestyle brand Haus & Kinder has raised USD 3.3 million (about INR 30 crore) in a new funding round led by Sauce VC.

The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including XYXX founder Yogesh Kabra, Sangeet Agrawal, Navin Parwal, and the Chona Family.

The startup had earlier raised USD 3.96 million from Dev Patel and other investors.

With the latest investment, Haus & Kinder plans to strengthen its reach in quick commerce and expand its presence across online platforms.

Founded in 2018 by Saket Dhankar and Kanupriya Anand, Haus & Kinder focuses on home decor and baby products. It offers a range of items such as bed sheets, curtains, cushion covers, and blankets, along with baby essentials like swaddles, feeding pillows, and nesting bags.

The brand is known for using high-quality cotton in its products and caters mainly to millennial mothers looking for stylish yet affordable options.

Haus & Kinder sells through its own website, major e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, and quick commerce platforms.

Other notable players in this segment include Nestasia, 10Club, Homecentre, IKEA, and Tata-owned Westside.