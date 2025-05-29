The fresh funds will be used to expand manufacturing 10X, invest in R&D, scale digital and B2B channels, enter global markets, and boost talent acquisition and brand-building efforts.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Home hygiene brand Cleevo has raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by Eternal Capital, with participation from Zeca Capital, DeVC, Utsav Somani (iSeed), Suhail Sameer (OTP Ventures), Sumit Jalan, Ajay Kumar (Action Tesa Group), Alok Mittal (Indifi), and members of the Venture Garage Network.

The freshly secured capital will fuel Cleevo's next growth phase, powering a 10X expansion in manufacturing, deeper investments in research and development, and aggressive scaling across digital-first distribution channels, B2B pilots, and select international markets.

The company will also direct funds toward talent acquisition and brand-building initiatives, aiming to deepen consumer engagement and amplify awareness.

Cleevo was founded in 2022 by Mayank Jain and Karan Shah, combining their strengths in brand-building, business strategy, and manufacturing. The brand delivers non-toxic, high-performance home cleaning products in concentrate formats, rethinking traditional liquid cleaners that are inefficient, bulky, and environmentally taxing.

"Home hygiene hasn't seen meaningful innovation in decades. We're still buying bottles that are 90% water and 10% performance, paying more for packaging and logistics than for effectiveness. Cleevo questions that model from the ground up," said Mayank Jain, Founder and CEO. "This fundraise isn't just about capital—it's validation of our mission to create smarter, safer, and more sustainable cleaning solutions."

Cleevo's products are designed to reduce plastic waste, cut carbon emissions, and enable conscious consumption. The compact concentrates are easier to store, cheaper to ship, and perform better—without the ecological cost of traditional cleaners. Already, the brand has served over 1.5 lakh customers across India, gaining traction on Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart, and its own D2C platform.

"Cleevo is proving that conscious cleaning doesn't need to be costly or inconvenient," said Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, Managing Partner at Eternal Capital. "They're re-engineering every aspect of the category—format, logistics, and formulation—to make sustainability the new default."

With innovation at its core and sustainability in its DNA, Cleevo is redefining what clean means for the modern Indian household.