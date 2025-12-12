Honasa Consumer Acquires Reginald, Enters Southern India Market Reginald Men, a premium segment personal care brand founded by Trisha Reddy Talasani in August 2022, features a range of men's products, with a focus on sunscreen and serum, a key category for Honasa.

(L-R) Ghazal Alagh​, Whole-Time Director & CIO, Honasa Consumer, Trisha Reddy Talasani, and Varun Alagh.

Honasa Consumer Limited has announced the acquisition of BTM Ventures Pvt Ltd, the parent company behind Reginald Men.

According to the company, in the last twelve-month period (November 25 - October 25), it has recorded INR 70 crore top line with close to 25 per cent EBIDTA. As part of the transaction, Honasa will now acquire a 95 per cent stake via secondary purchase at an enterprise value of INR 195 crore. The remaining stake will be acquired after 12 months, on pre-agreed valuation criteria.

Honasa said in a press release that the acquisition marks a strategic expansion into the rapidly growing men's personal care category and further strengthens its presence in the South Indian market, where Reginald Men currently derives the majority of its revenue. The addition also gives Honasa deep consumer insights, marketing playbooks, and a brand presence in the region that helps accelerate market share in the southern markets.

Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "We are deeply inspired by what the Reginald Men team has built in such a short span of time. Their sharp understanding of the modern male consumer, combined with their ability to quickly translate ideas into action, aligns perfectly with Honasa's long-term vision. The men's personal care category is evolving rapidly, and Reginald Men's deep insight into this segment, especially its nuanced understanding of what today's male consumers seek, makes them a strong strategic fit for us. This acquisition further strengthens our mission of shaping the future of India's beauty and personal care landscape."

Trisha Reddy Talasani, Founder, BTM Ventures Pvt Ltd, says, "Joining hands with Honasa Consumer and its visionary founders, Ghazal and Varun, is a landmark moment for us. Our shared passion for innovation and commitment to excellence forge a strong partnership, and I am excited to collaboratively elevate our brand to new horizons."
