Honeywell Acquires Nexceris' Li-ion Tamer Business, Strengthening Battery Fire Detection Portfolio The acquisition follows a five-year strategic partnership between Honeywell and Nexceris aimed at advancing battery safety technologies.

Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell’s Building Automation

Global technology leader Honeywell has announced the acquisition of the Li-ion Tamer business from Nexceris, a move set to boost its position in the lithium-ion battery safety market.

Li-ion Tamer, a pioneering off-gas detection solution, is designed to detect early signs of thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries, offering critical protection across high-risk sectors such as energy storage, cloud infrastructure, and electric vehicle (EV) systems.

The acquisition follows a five-year strategic partnership between Honeywell and Nexceris aimed at advancing battery safety technologies. As lithium-ion battery usage accelerates — with demand projected to grow over 30% annually through 2030 to exceed USD 400 billion — the need for early fire detection and safety solutions has become more urgent than ever.

"As lithium-ion battery use grows rapidly across data centers, EV infrastructure, and grid-scale energy storage, the risk of fire is increasing in parallel," said Billal Hammoud, President and CEO of Honeywell's Building Automation segment. "Li-ion Tamer's early warning technology has been revolutionary for our customers and partners. Building on our legacy partnership, the acquisition of this product suite will position Honeywell as a leader in early gas detection and battery fire prevention."

Li-ion Tamer uses advanced sensing technology to detect off-gassing — an early indicator of battery failure — providing facilities up to 30 minutes' warning before a thermal runaway event. This lead time can be crucial in preventing full-scale battery fires that can otherwise destroy entire systems.

Trusted globally by leading battery OEMs, the Li-ion Tamer product line includes more than 30 patents. Honeywell plans to integrate the technology into its Building Automation segment, complementing existing fire detection solutions such as VESDA and the Connected Life Safety Services platform, part of the Honeywell Forge IoT ecosystem.

"This acquisition not only strengthens our fire detection capabilities but also aligns with our broader strategy of building a safer and more connected world," Hammoud added. "We expect this tuck-in acquisition to further bolster the growth of our fire detection business."

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Honeywell's financials and follows a string of strategic acquisitions and divestitures, including the sale of its Personal Protective Equipment division and over USD 13.5 billion in recent portfolio-enhancing deals.

With this move, Honeywell is reaffirming its commitment to advancing safety technologies and addressing critical challenges posed by energy storage and electrification across industries.
