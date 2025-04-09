Honeywell Introduces AI-Driven Technology Suite to Support Green Hydrogen Production The system is intended to address some of the common challenges in hydrogen production, such as high costs, energy management, and operational inefficiencies

Honeywell has announced the launch of Protonium, a new set of technologies that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to improve the efficiency and scalability of green hydrogen production. The system is intended to address some of the common challenges in hydrogen production, such as high costs, energy management, and operational inefficiencies.

The first deployment of Protonium will take place at Aternium's planned Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2). Aternium, a U.S.-based hydrogen producer, is one of the recipients of a U.S. Department of Energy award supporting regional hydrogen hubs. According to the company, the decision to implement Protonium was based on the system's potential to meet operational and safety standards.

"Our selection of the Honeywell Protonium portfolio for our planned Mid-Atlantic sites was a strategic decision to ensure we operate with the highest efficiency and safety standards," said Andrew Cottone, CEO and Founder of Aternium. "Honeywell's proven expertise and innovative solutions will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of producing clean hydrogen with an exceptional commitment to safety while adding value for our communities and investors."

Protonium includes three core tools: a Concept Design Optimiser, which aims to reduce the Levelised Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH); a Hydrogen Electrolyser Control System, which monitors and analyses electrolyser performance; and a Hydrogen Unified Control and Optimiser, which manages energy use and plant operations using technologies such as digital twins and predictive analytics.

Honeywell representatives stated that the technology is part of a broader effort to improve the commercial viability of green hydrogen and support the shift toward cleaner energy sources.
