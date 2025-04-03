Honeywell Unveils AI-Powered TrackWise Manufacturing to Modernise Life Sciences Operations The platform addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the sector, where many organisations continue to rely on paper-based processes that can delay drug development and increase the risk of errors

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Honeywell has launched TrackWise Manufacturing, a cloud-native, AI-assisted platform aimed at modernising how life sciences companies manage and automate manufacturing workflows. The platform addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the sector, where many organisations continue to rely on paper-based processes that can delay drug development and increase the risk of errors.

TrackWise Manufacturing enables the digitalisation of operations and automation of workflows, using artificial intelligence (AI) to help reduce time-to-market for new drugs. Built on a containerised software architecture, the platform supports consistent performance across various computing environments, allowing for more flexible deployment and easier integration with existing systems.

"TrackWise Manufacturing is designed to advance the industry's inefficient systems by leveraging Honeywell's extensive expertise in automation technologies and life science compliance by embedding AI-assisted workflows, we are leveraging automation to help life science manufacturers reduce technology transfer times and get products to patients faster," said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions.

Industry observers, including Daniel R. Matlis of Axendia, view the move as a timely response to increasing regulatory complexity and economic pressure. "In the face of economic pressures, shifting market demands, and evolving regulatory requirements, the Life Sciences industry is at an inflection point. Industry leaders must seize the opportunity to transform and leverage technological advancements to unify digital quality and manufacturing. Embracing modern technologies, Industry can significantly enhance operational effectiveness, improve product quality, streamline regulatory compliance, and accelerate time to market," Matlis noted.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Scapia Raises $40M in Series B Funding Led by Peak XV Partners

According to the company, the fundraise showcases an increasing demand for its credit card, driven by rising consumer appetite for travel and a product-fit designed to cater GenZ and millennial needs.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Leadership

I Built Two Companies, Then Got an MBA — Here's What I Learned

An MBA seemed like the perfect way to level up my business skills — and spoiler: it absolutely was.

By Serge Baidin
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James