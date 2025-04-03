The platform addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the sector, where many organisations continue to rely on paper-based processes that can delay drug development and increase the risk of errors

Honeywell has launched TrackWise Manufacturing, a cloud-native, AI-assisted platform aimed at modernising how life sciences companies manage and automate manufacturing workflows. The platform addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the sector, where many organisations continue to rely on paper-based processes that can delay drug development and increase the risk of errors.

TrackWise Manufacturing enables the digitalisation of operations and automation of workflows, using artificial intelligence (AI) to help reduce time-to-market for new drugs. Built on a containerised software architecture, the platform supports consistent performance across various computing environments, allowing for more flexible deployment and easier integration with existing systems.

"TrackWise Manufacturing is designed to advance the industry's inefficient systems by leveraging Honeywell's extensive expertise in automation technologies and life science compliance by embedding AI-assisted workflows, we are leveraging automation to help life science manufacturers reduce technology transfer times and get products to patients faster," said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions.

Industry observers, including Daniel R. Matlis of Axendia, view the move as a timely response to increasing regulatory complexity and economic pressure. "In the face of economic pressures, shifting market demands, and evolving regulatory requirements, the Life Sciences industry is at an inflection point. Industry leaders must seize the opportunity to transform and leverage technological advancements to unify digital quality and manufacturing. Embracing modern technologies, Industry can significantly enhance operational effectiveness, improve product quality, streamline regulatory compliance, and accelerate time to market," Matlis noted.