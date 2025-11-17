The round was co-led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings, with participation from Kunal Khanna, Krishna Jain, and several family offices.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tribe Stays, a hospitality brand focused on premium long stay accommodation, has secured USD 2.8 million in a seed funding round co-led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings.

The round also saw participation from Kunal Khanna, Krishna Jain, and several family offices.

The startup plans to use the new funds to expand its presence through its three luxury sub brands: Tribe Student Accommodation, Tribe Commune, and Tribe Suites.

Founded in 2018 by Yogesh Mehra and based in Pune, Tribe Stays provides long stay options for students, working professionals, and corporate travellers. Its facilities include round the clock food services, housekeeping, and fitness centres.

The brand intends to partner with universities and organisations that need managed accommodation for relocation and extended stays.

Tribe Stays currently operates 650 beds in Pune and aims to introduce 1,000 more beds this financial year. It also plans to scale up to 25,000 beds across major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Pune.

Stanza Living, Zolo Stays, Your Space, Colive, and OYO Life are some of its key competitors operating in the same accommodation space.