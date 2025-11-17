Hospitality Brand Tribe Stays Raises USD 2.8 Mn Seed Funding Round The round was co-led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings, with participation from Kunal Khanna, Krishna Jain, and several family offices.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Shantam Mehra & Aman Mehra (Co-founders), Yogesh Mehra (Founder & CEO), Tribe Stays

Tribe Stays, a hospitality brand focused on premium long stay accommodation, has secured USD 2.8 million in a seed funding round co-led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings.

The round also saw participation from Kunal Khanna, Krishna Jain, and several family offices.

The startup plans to use the new funds to expand its presence through its three luxury sub brands: Tribe Student Accommodation, Tribe Commune, and Tribe Suites.

Founded in 2018 by Yogesh Mehra and based in Pune, Tribe Stays provides long stay options for students, working professionals, and corporate travellers. Its facilities include round the clock food services, housekeeping, and fitness centres.

The brand intends to partner with universities and organisations that need managed accommodation for relocation and extended stays.

Tribe Stays currently operates 650 beds in Pune and aims to introduce 1,000 more beds this financial year. It also plans to scale up to 25,000 beds across major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Pune.

Stanza Living, Zolo Stays, Your Space, Colive, and OYO Life are some of its key competitors operating in the same accommodation space.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

These Are the Simple Strategies Behind Businesses That Scale — and Last

Learn the smart sales and marketing strategies that will give your enterprise the support it needs to succeed well into the future.

By Safwan Sobhan
Growing a Business

10 Ways to Develop a Success-Oriented Mindset

Confidence empowered entrepreneurs to take decisive action, and decisive action is what builds confidence.

By Deep Patel
Growth Strategies

Sharp Focus on AI, Health and Consumer-tech

Arise Ventures invests primarily in early-stage startups, from seed to Series A.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Beyond Capital: The Values Fueling India's Next Startup Wave

"The real test begins after USD 5 million when follow-on capital becomes scarce," said Vineet Rai.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Edtech Platform Codeyoung Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A Round

The investment was led by 12 Flags Group and Enzia Ventures and also facilitated an exit for some early backers.

By Entrepreneur Staff