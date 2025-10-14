HouseEazy Raises ₹150 Cr in Series B Round Led by Accel According to the company, the capital infusion will fuel technology advancements, geographic expansion, and brand growth, while strengthening HouseEazy's portfolio of services.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

HouseEazy, a full-stack marketplace for resale homes, has announced a fundraising of INR 150 crore in its Series B round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Chiratae Ventures, Antler, and leading venture debt funds. The fresh round of funding follows HouseEazy's Series A raise in August 2024.

According to the company, the capital infusion will fuel technology advancements, geographic expansion, and brand growth, while strengthening HouseEazy's portfolio of services.

Founded by Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia, the platform is led by a team with over 30 years of collective expertise in the real estate sector, having successfully managed a USD 2 billion portfolio of residential assets.

Deepak Bhatia, Co-Founder, HouseEazy, said, "Indian consumers have long awaited a safe, one-stop solution for buying and selling homes. HouseEazy was founded with the vision of transforming the entire home ownership journey, built on the pillars of trust, speed, and convenience. Our platform today delivers on this promise by enabling 100 per cent secure transactions powered by cutting-edge technology. We are on a mission to create India's most trusted and loved real estate platform."

Tarun Sainani, Co-Founder, HouseEazy, said, "In just three years, we've helped over 2,500 homeowners transact properties worth more than INR 2,000 crore. Our GMV ARR has doubled year-on-year to reach INR 850 crore, with strong unit economics. With this new funding, we're ready to expand HouseEazy into new cities and unlock adjacent business lines."

Currently active in areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, HouseEazy has built a network of 4,000+ channel partners and now plans to expand into other Tier-1 markets like Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Pratik Agarwal, Partner, Accel, said, "India's housing market is enormous but lacks trustworthy and structured solutions for the consumers. HouseEazy's tech-led, consumer-first model solves some of the biggest pain points and delivers a 10X experience. We're excited to partner with Tarun, Deepak, and their team as they redefine the entire Indian home sale ecosystem."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Freelancers, Stop Chasing Clients — Here's How to Get Them to Come to You

Discover how to make marketing effective and manageable as a busy freelance service provider.

By Laura Briggs
News and Trends

Airoclip Bags $2.75Mn Seed Round from T-Accelerate Capital, Centre Court Capital & BITKRAFT Ventures

Airoclip said that the fresh capital will be used towards accelerating the development of its proprietary game personalization technology and strengthening its teams across game development, data, design, and marketing.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

6 Ways to Make Money Online in 2025

Online selling is no longer about chasing fads but rather choosing the right business model and executing it well. Here's what's actually working for entrepreneurs today.

By Katie Melissa
Thought Leaders

Solitude Isn't Your Enemy — Here's How to Turn It Into Your Greatest Advantage

Don't rush to fill the void of loneliness with noise. Embrace the quiet, learn from it and let it shape you into a more resilient, focused and effective leader.

By Aytekin Tank
News and Trends

HouseEazy Raises ₹150 Cr in Series B Round Led by Accel

According to the company, the capital infusion will fuel technology advancements, geographic expansion, and brand growth, while strengthening HouseEazy's portfolio of services.

By Entrepreneur Staff