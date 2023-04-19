How Does a Day In Tim Cook's Life Looks In India?

When in India be like an Indian, is what Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, is swearing by as he enjoys his India visit. From savoring Vada Pav in Mumbai to visiting the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in Delhi, he is enjoying the rich diversity of Indian culture

Tim Cook has been in India for the launch of the country's first Apple Store. With all the pomp and show, the country's first Apple store, which Cook said marked the 25th anniversary of Apple operating in the country, was inaugurated in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Apple previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in India's thriving capital of New Delhi. The store is set to open on Thursday, April 20, at 10 am in New Delhi.

Well, his India visit is beyond just business, his Twitter account bears testimony of the fun moments. From savoring Vada Pav in Mumbai to visiting the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in Delhi, he is enjoying the rich diversity of Indian culture. "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!" Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, tweeted.

He also visited The Indian School of Design & Innovation to explore how Apple products are helping the next generation of creatives unlock their full potential. "Thanks for sharing how you create those amazing designs using the iPad!," he tweeted.

He also tweeted about the uniqueness of Delhi's Lodhi Art District and appreciated how murals are designed on iPad.

Delhi's Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad. pic.twitter.com/5JuzlHRvPC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Cook also met Coach Gopichand at the badminton court where the athletes and Apple CEO served, smashed and talked about how Apple Watch is helping them train.

"Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train," Tim Cook said in a tweet.

Talking about the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, where Cook witnessed the ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, he said, "I could've spent the whole day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. From ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, it displayed India's deep—and deeply beautiful— culture of craft."

When exploring Indian culture, how could he miss on the Indian music and education..? Visiting an incredible group of students and teachers at Akanksha Foundation school, where children that might not have otherwise had the opportunity are given the chance to reach for their dreams, he tweeted, "These students embody perseverance and hope! We're proud to support them," adding that he really enjoyed seeing the many ways that Kiddopia is helping preschoolers learn!

He also enjoyed a moving performance of the song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara. Besides, he was thrilled to see how artists use Apple products to create music—from songwriting with iPhone to developing unique beats on MacBook Pro.

Delhi is all geared up for a magnificent launch. The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple's operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral. They're excited to help customers in Delhi discover and shop for the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14 in yellow, with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities.