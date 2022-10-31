How Eucloid Is Helping Its Clients Win With Data?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Around 300 BC, lived a Greek mathematician and logician widely regarded as the "father of geometry". Two of his acclaimed treatises – Elements and Data have influenced geometricians over the last 2000 years. Euclid, the anglicized version of his ancient name, is reputed to have deduced theorems basis logic and available information. It is this fact based approach that inspired two friends to come together and set up a company called Eucloid Data Solutions, with the aim of helping clients do more with data.

Founded in 2020 by batchmates from IIT Delhi – Raghavendra Kushwah and Anuj Gupta, Eucloid focuses in delivering data led solutions to clients looking to increase conversions, new customer acquisitions as well as retention metrics. Put simply, Eucloid's solutions help clients in, acquiring new customers by discovering and targeting/re-targeting across channels, optimizing conversion through solutions that transform user intent to transaction; retaining existing customers, thereby increasing their lifetime value.

Eucloid leverages cross-channel marketing strategies and data science models to help clients target prospects and maximize campaign ROI and ROAS ('Return on Ad Spend', a measure of the effectiveness of marketing dollars). It measures and optimizes campaigns for performance on various search and social media platforms through multiple approaches such as data-enabled retargeting and analysis of buyer personas. Eucloid has also developed proprietary multi-touch attribution and market-mix models, enabling clients to optimize their marketing spend across multiple channels.

"Eucloid is committed to solving data-related challenges that hinder customer acquisition and retention processes. We have a proven track record of helping digital commerce companies increase their conversion rates and reduce the operational cost of reporting. Recently, we demonstrated a 40 per cent yearly business growth for a Fortune 100 company within a short time frame of 18 months," said Anuj.

Besides data analytics, Eucloid has also started making headway in data engineering. In this regard, the company has partnered with prominent technology names including Databricks, Adobe, Twilio, Snowflake and many others which highlight its first tech-approach towards generating insights and business value at scale. In fact, by combining engineering with its analytics layer, Eucloid is leveraging its expertise on customer data platforms, aggregating and organising customer 360 view across myriad touch points, building an event- driven architecture, getting meta data-level insights on enterprise datasets, and tracing the entire journey of the customer.

Having proven themselves within the world of data, the co-founders advise those who are new to the sector to have a client-first mindset. Because consulting is a services-oriented industry and keeping the clients' interest in high regard is imperative.

On being asked about competition in this space, Raghvendra believes that while there are many companies operating in this space, Eucloid continues to differentiate itself through its end-to-end data consulting capabilities besides relentless focus on customer success.

Speaking about the funding plans of the company, Raghvendra said that Eucloid runs on a profitable and a cashflow model. So funding is not an immediate requirement. They also added that the company plans to reach out to the investor community only in the next two to three years.

After establishing its initial footprint in Delhi-NCR, Eucloid has now expanded its presence down South with the opening of its second office in Chennai in the month of August 2022. An office in Hyderabad is likely to be up by next year. Also, given the anticipated higher growth in business from the US and overseas, the company is also planning to expand globally in the next 3-4 years.