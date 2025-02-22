How Fintechs Seized the Day at Mahakumbh

India's digital payment ecosystem has seen unprecedented growth, with UPI transactions surpassing 16 billion in December 2024. Maha Kumbh reflected this trend as pilgrims increasingly adopted cashless payment methods.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, has long been a spectacle of faith and devotion. But this year, it also became a testament to India's growing digital transformation. With an estimated 40-45 crore devotees descending upon the sacred city, the seamless integration of technology, particularly fintech solutions, played a pivotal role in managing the massive influx of pilgrims. From digital payments to AI-driven assistance, fintechs ensured that the spiritual experience was not just divine but also efficient and hassle-free.

For the first time in the history of Maha Kumbh, devotees experienced the power of digital services, with AI technology, apps, chatbots, and Google navigation aiding their pilgrimage. Managing such an enormous congregation is a monumental task, and fintechs stepped in to enhance convenience, accessibility, and security.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD & CEO of PayNearby, emphasized the significance of fintechs in ensuring last-mile service delivery. "Fintechs are leading from the forefront in ensuring a smooth experience for devotees, with an increased focus on their convenience and easy access to essential digital and financial services," he said.

For many pilgrims, especially those from rural areas, accessing digital and financial services independently can be challenging. Fintech companies played a key role in addressing this gap through Business Correspondent networks, enabling essential transactions such as cash withdrawals, utility bill payments, and mobile recharges. By leveraging local retail networks, fintechs ensured that financial services remained accessible even in the most crowded and remote areas of the Mela.

"Trust remains an important element in such transactions," Bajaj noted. "The presence of fintechs leveraging local retail networks demonstrates our commitment to serving the underserved and unbanked in a personalized manner."

The rise of contactless payments at Maha Kumbh

India's digital payment ecosystem has seen unprecedented growth, with UPI transactions surpassing 16 billion in December 2024. Maha Kumbh reflected this trend as pilgrims increasingly adopted cashless payment methods. Fintechs enabled UPI QR code-based transactions and Aadhaar-enabled Payment Systems (AePS), allowing pilgrims to make payments without needing debit cards or mobile banking apps.

"The access to contactless payments allows pilgrims to pay for food, transportation, merchandise, and donations seamlessly. This shift not only enhanced convenience but also reduced the risks associated with carrying large sums of cash. Aligned with India's digital economy push, these solutions promoted secure, transparent transactions while fostering greater financial inclusion," said Bajaj.

Beyond financial transactions, fintechs also simplified travel and ticket booking services, ensuring a stress-free journey for pilgrims. Many devotees, particularly senior citizens and those unfamiliar with online platforms, found it challenging to book train and bus tickets. To address this, fintechs set up assisted booking services at local kirana stores and temporary kiosks within the Maha Kumbh premises.

These solutions reduced last-minute travel uncertainties and ensured smoother pilgrim movements, showcasing how fintech innovations extend beyond traditional banking to holistic service facilitation.

Understanding the varied financial needs of attendees, fintechs introduced customized solutions such as micro-lending services for short-term expenses, AI-driven loan approvals with minimal documentation, and digital health insurance for financial security. These innovations empowered pilgrims, offering them greater financial stability throughout their journey.

Maha Kumbh has always been more than just a religious event; it is a logistical marvel and a cultural phenomenon. The integration of fintech solutions has redefined how large-scale events can be managed efficiently while driving financial inclusivity.